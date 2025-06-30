Nine Royals Invited to NHL Development Camps

June 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - Nine members of the Victoria Royals, Seth Fryer (Winnipeg), Kenta Isogai (Los Angeles), Jayden Kraus (Colorado), Justin Kipkie (Minnesota), Markus Loponen (Winnipeg), Nate Misskey (San Jose), Reggie Newman (Toronto), Cole Reschny (Calgary), and Teydon Trembecky (Winnipeg) will be attending NHL Development Camps this week.

The Winnipeg Jets will welcome in three Victoria Royals to their Development Camp. Forward Markus Loponen, selected 155th overall in the 5th round of the 2024 NHL Draft, will be joined by forward Teydon Trembecky as well as defenseman Seth Fryer at Winnipeg's Development Camp. Winnipeg will have their Camp running from Monday, June 30 to Friday, July 4 at the Hockey For all Centre.

Forward Kenta Isogai will be joining the LA Kings for their Development Camp at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, Calif. from Monday, June 30th through Thursday, July 3rd. The 2004-born product of Nagano, Japan is headed to Camp after joining the Royals before the 2024-25 trade deadline and scoring 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) in 31 games for the club.

Hailing from Kamloops, BC, Reggie Newman is headed to Toronto to join the Maple Leafs for their Development Camp. Newman, an alternate captain for the Royals, is coming off a 2024-25 season that saw him score 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists) in 60 games played.

After being drafted 18th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft by the Calgary Flames, Cole Reschny is headed to Calgary Flames Development Camp. The Macklin, SK product is coming off a season which saw him score 92 points (26 goals, 66 assists) in 62 games played as well as break the franchise record for single season assists (66).

Jayden Kraus, the net-minder hailing from Prince Albert, SK, is headed to the Rocky Mountains of Colorado to join the Colorado Avalanche at their Development Camp at Family Sports Center in Centennial, CO, between July 1st through 3rd. Kraus is coming off a 2024-25 campaign that saw him carry a .908 save-percentage and a 2.86 goals-against-average over the 46 games he played.

The Captain of the Victoria Royals Justin Kipkie will be headed to his third NHL Development Camp, but his first with the Minnesota Wild after being drafted 141st overall in the 5th Round of the 2025 NHL Draft. Kipkie is coming off a year where he claimed the franchise record for most goals by a Victoria Royals defenseman in their career (36).

Defenseman Nate Misskey, hailing from Melfort, SK, will attend the San Jose Sharks Camp for the second time after being selected 143rd overall in the 5th round of the 2024 NHL Draft. Having scored 47 points (10 goals, 37 assists) in 63 games in the 2024-25 regular season, Misskey will attend the camp at Tech CU Arena from July 1st through 3rd.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.