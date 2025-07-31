Royals Sign Mykola Kosarev to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals have signed Mykola Kosarev, their 55th overall selection in the CHL Import Draft, to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Hailing from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Kosarev is a 6'0, 192-pound defenseman who has a proven track record of scoring from the blueline. Last season, his 3rd in the Stavanger organization, Kosarev appeared in 50 games, 22 of them being at the Men's professional level and scored 40 points (13 goals, 27 assists).

Coming into his NHL Draft eligible season, Kosarev joins the Royals after helping Ukraine gain promotion on the international stage, leading the tournament in defenseman scoring in the 2025 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships Division I B. He also finished as the top-scoring defenseman at the 2025 U18 World Championship Division 1 Group A tournament with six points (two goals, four assists) in five games.

