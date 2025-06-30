Ten Rockets Participating in NHL Development Camps

June 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets are proud to announce that 10 players from the organization are attending NHL Development Camps this week across the National Hockey League.

Held from June 30 to July 3, NHL Development Camps feature a mix of on-ice and off-ice training designed to prepare players for the expectations and standards of professional hockey. These camps provide prospects with valuable insight into the daily habits, preparation, and work ethic required to become an NHL player.

Rockets players attending NHL Development Camps include

Mazden Leslie - Vegas Golden Knights (Camp Invite)

Dawson Gerwing - Los Angeles Kings (Camp Invite)

Nate Corbet - Los Angeles Kings (Camp Invite)

Will Sharpe - Los Angeles Kings (Drafted 7th Round, 216th Overall in 2025)

Jake Pilon - San Jose Sharks (Camp Invite)

Carson Wetsch - San Jose Sharks (Drafted 3rd Round, 82nd Overall in 2024)

Tij Iginla - Utah Mammoth (Drafted 1st Round, 6th Overall in 2024)

Hiroki Gojsic - Nashville Predators (Drafted 3rd Round, 94th Overall in 2024)

Hayden Paupanekis - Montreal Canadiens (Drafted 3rd Round, 69th Overall in 2025)

Jakub Stancl - St. Louis Blues (Drafted 4th Round, 106th Overall in 2023)

The Kelowna Rockets congratulate each of these players on earning this opportunity and look forward to seeing them continue to grow as they take the next steps in their hockey careers.







