Ten Rockets Participating in NHL Development Camps
June 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets are proud to announce that 10 players from the organization are attending NHL Development Camps this week across the National Hockey League.
Held from June 30 to July 3, NHL Development Camps feature a mix of on-ice and off-ice training designed to prepare players for the expectations and standards of professional hockey. These camps provide prospects with valuable insight into the daily habits, preparation, and work ethic required to become an NHL player.
Rockets players attending NHL Development Camps include
Mazden Leslie - Vegas Golden Knights (Camp Invite)
Dawson Gerwing - Los Angeles Kings (Camp Invite)
Nate Corbet - Los Angeles Kings (Camp Invite)
Will Sharpe - Los Angeles Kings (Drafted 7th Round, 216th Overall in 2025)
Jake Pilon - San Jose Sharks (Camp Invite)
Carson Wetsch - San Jose Sharks (Drafted 3rd Round, 82nd Overall in 2024)
Tij Iginla - Utah Mammoth (Drafted 1st Round, 6th Overall in 2024)
Hiroki Gojsic - Nashville Predators (Drafted 3rd Round, 94th Overall in 2024)
Hayden Paupanekis - Montreal Canadiens (Drafted 3rd Round, 69th Overall in 2025)
Jakub Stancl - St. Louis Blues (Drafted 4th Round, 106th Overall in 2023)
The Kelowna Rockets congratulate each of these players on earning this opportunity and look forward to seeing them continue to grow as they take the next steps in their hockey careers.
Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2025
- Oil Kings Sign Dylan Dean to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Pats Acquire Fifth-Round Pick in 2029 for Rights to Souch - Regina Pats
- Cougars Acquire Brock Souch from Regina Pats - Prince George Cougars
- Ten Rockets Participating in NHL Development Camps - Kelowna Rockets
- Five 2024-25 Winterhawks and One Prospect Invited to NHL Development Camps - Portland Winterhawks
- Oil Kings Swap Draft Picks with Penticton Vees - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Wenatchee Wild Forward Luka Shcherbyna Announces NCAA Division I Commitment to Colgate University - Wenatchee Wild
- Two Rockets Selected in 2025 NHL Draft - Kelowna Rockets
- Winterhawks Acquire 2029 Sixth-Round WHL Prospects Draft Pick - Portland Winterhawks
- Five Americans Heading To NHL Development Camps - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kelowna Rockets Stories
- Ten Rockets Participating in NHL Development Camps
- Two Rockets Selected in 2025 NHL Draft
- Rockets Name Legendary WHL Coach Don Hay as Associate Coach; Martin Named Head Coach
- Rockets Alumnus Duncan Keith Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame
- Rockets Unveil 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule as Memorial Cup Countdown Begins