Varga Captures Hlinka Gretzky Cup Championship with Team USA

Published on August 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

KELOWNA, BC - Kelowna Rockets forward Kalder Varga and goaltender prospect František Poletin recently finished off international duty at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, held August 11-16 in Brno, Czechia, and Trenčín, Slovakia, as the tournament came to a close today. The annual under-18 tournament is recognized as one of the premier showcases for NHL Draft-eligible talent and attracts the top players from around the world.

Varga played an important role in Team USA's run to the gold medal, registering two goals and one assist for three points over five games. The Geneva, Illinois product opened the tournament with a goal against host Slovakia, added another tally against Germany, and chipped in an assist against Sweden in the round robin. His consistent play was instrumental in the Americans advancing through the round robin before edging Canada in a shootout thriller in the semifinal. In the gold medal game against Sweden, Varga had a goal disallowed but continued to provide energy and a strong presence at both ends of the ice as the United States captured it's second-ever Hlinka Gretzky Cup title and first since 2003.

Poletin, the Rockets' third-round selection in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, represented Team Czechia on home ice. The 17-year-old goaltender faced significant workloads against two of the tournament's strongest opponents. He turned aside 26 of 29 shots in a tight 4-1 loss to Finland and followed with a 30-save performance against Canada. Over the course of his two appearances, Poletin posted a .875 save percentage while gaining valuable experience against elite international competition. Czechia ultimately finished fifth overall in the event.

The Rockets open training camp later this month at Prospera Place as preparations begin for the 2025-26 WHL season.







