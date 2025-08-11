Rockets Add Former NHL Forward and Alumnus Brandon McMillan as Assistant Coach

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets are proud to announce the hiring of former NHL forward and Rockets alumnus Brandon McMillan as an Assistant Coach ahead of the 2025-26 season.

McMillan, 35, returns to the organization where his junior career began, stepping behind the bench for the first time in his professional career. The Richmond, BC native joins the Rockets coaching staff alongside Head Coach Derrick Martin and Associate Coach Don Hay, bringing with him over 15 years of elite playing experience across the NHL, AHL, KHL, DEL, and international competition.

"Brandon brings passion, professionalism, and a deep understanding of the game at its highest levels," said Rockets President and General Manager Bruce Hamilton. "As a player, he was a competitor, a leader, and someone who gave everything he had every night. We're excited to help him take the next step in his hockey journey and welcome him back to the Rockets family."

McMillan played four seasons with the Rockets from 2006 to 2010, appearing in 296 games and recording 189 points (61G, 128A). He was an instrumental part of the Rockets 2009 WHL Championship team, which went on to compete in the 2009 Memorial Cup. A former third-round pick of the Anaheim Ducks (85th overall, 2008), McMillan's speed, grit, and versatility made him a staple in the Rockets lineup during a dominant stretch of the franchise's history.

After graduating from the WHL, McMillan jumped directly to the NHL, debuting with Anaheim during the 2010-11 season, where he scored 21 points in 60 games and added two more in six playoff appearances. His professional playing career included stops with the Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes and Vancouver Canucks. It also extended overseas with stints in the KHL, Swiss National League, and DEL. He most recently suited up for the Schwenninger Wild Wings in Germany during the 2024-25 season.

McMillan also has an extensive international resume, which includes representing Canada at the U18 and U20 World Championships, winning gold at the 2008 IIHF U18 World Championship, and winning silver at the 2010 IIHF World Junior Championship. He also captured the Spengler Cup in 2022 with HC Ambrì-Piotta, adding a prestigious international title to an already decorated career.

McMillan will work closely with the Rockets' young forward group, focusing on skill development, game preparation, and leadership, areas in which he excelled during his career.

The Rockets open training camp in late August, preparing for a landmark season that includes hosting the 2026 Memorial Cup at Prospera Place.







