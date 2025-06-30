Winterhawks Acquire 2029 Sixth-Round WHL Prospects Draft Pick

June 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today that they have acquired a 2029 Sixth-Round, WHL Prospects Draft pick from the Brandon Wheat Kings in exchange for a 2025 Second-Round, CHL Import Draft pick, the 95th overall selection.

This year's CHL Import Draft is scheduled for Wednesday, July 2 at 8:00 a.m. PT, and marks the first time that CHL teams will be able to select a third import player and can trade picks in the draft.

Portland now holds the 34th and 156th overall selections.







