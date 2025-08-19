Rockets Sign 2025 CHL Import Draft First Overall Selection Tomas Poletin

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced today that the club has signed forward Tomas Poletin, the organization's first overall pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

Poletin, 18, hails from Praha, Czechia, and stands 6'1", 205 pounds. The forward was selected in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft by the New York Islanders.

Poletin spent the 2024-25 season in Finland with the Pelicans organization. He tallied 13 goals and 20 points in 25 games with the Pelicans U20 squad, while also earning 15 games of ice time at the professional level in the Finnish Liiga and the Champions Hockey League. Internationally, he captained Czechia's U18 National Team at the IIHF U18 World Championship, posting two goals in five games. He also represented Czechia at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he recorded three goals and an assist in five games, helping his country earn a silver medal.

Most recently, Poletin was named to Czechia's roster for the 2025 Under-20 Five Nations Tournament. The tournament will take place August 27-31 in Chomutov, Czechia, featuring top talent from Czechia, Sweden, Finland, Slovakia, and Switzerland.

Poletin is set to join the Rockets following the New York Islanders Main Camp and will be ready to go before the Home Opener on September 19th against the Spokane Chiefs.







