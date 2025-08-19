Broncos Name Austin Mattes New Voice of the Team

Published on August 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, Sask. - The Swift Current Broncos are proud to announce Austin Mattes as the organization's new Community Relations Manager and Play-by-Play Voice for the upcoming season.

Mattes, a talented up-and-comer in the broadcasting industry, joins the Broncos after serving as the play-by-play announcer for the Battlefords North Stars of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) last season. Prior to his time in Battlefords, he spent time with the Flin Flon Bomber of the SJHL, gaining valuable experience in junior hockey.

"We're thrilled to add Austin to the Broncos organization," said Kevin Simpson, Executive Vice President of Business Operations. "He's a rising talent in the broadcasting world, and fans are really going to enjoy the excitement and perspective he brings to every game. Just as importantly, his role in the community will help strengthen our connection with fans and partners throughout Southwest Saskatchewan."

Mattes expressed his excitement about joining the Broncos organization:

"I am beyond excited to join the Swift Current Broncos family! It's not every day you get the opportunity to be a part of a franchise with a rich history and dedicated fan base like the Broncos. I'm looking forward to bringing my passion and energy to every broadcast and giving the fans a real in-depth look at the team and players this season!"

Mattes will officially begin his new role on September 2nd, with his first broadcast coming during the Broncos' preseason schedule.

The Broncos open the 2025-26 WHL regular season on Friday, September 19th, when they host the Regina Pats at the InnovationPlex. Season tickets are on sale now at The Stable or online through the Broncos' website. For full details, visit scbroncos.com or call 306-773-1509 EXT. 1.







Western Hockey League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.