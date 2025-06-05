Broncos Acquire Noah Kosick

June 5, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have acquired forward Noah Kosick (2008) from the Calgary Hitmen, in exchange for a 2026 2nd Round Draft Pick and a conditional 2028 2nd Round Draft Pick.

Kosick, a native of Victoria, BC appeared in 34 games for the Hitmen last season, scoring once and adding a pair of assists.

"We're very excited to add Noah to the roster," said general manager Chad Leslie. " He has great hockey sense, great individual skill, he makes his teammates better and has the potential to be a very offensive player in this league."

The 5'10", 160-pound University of Michigan (NCAA) commit, played three years with the Pacific Coast Academy of the CSSHL, finishing his final U18 season with 12 goals, 50 assists and 62 points in 29 games.

"I'm excited to get a fresh start," Kosick said. "I can't wait to get to Swift Current and have an opportunity to become the player I know I can be."

Kosick and the Broncos will open the 2025-26 season on Friday, September 19th vs the Regina Pats.







