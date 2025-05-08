Broncos Make 13 Picks at 2025 WHL Draft

Swift Current, SK - The 2025 WHL Prospects Draft is in the books for the Swift Current Broncos where the Broncos made ____ picks & four trades during the two-day draft process.

General Manager Chad Leslie and the Broncos Scouting Staff were busy recouping picks and it started in Round 1 Wednesday night when the team got into the first round with a blockbuster trade with the Brandon Wheat Kings, acquiring the 15th overall pick, a 2nd round (#37 Sasaktoon) pick along with a 2027 3rd round pick, a 2028 3rd round pick and 6th round pick. While adding 2009 born forward Alex Letourneau. The Broncos would then trade that pick at #15 to the Saskatoon Blades for the 22nd pick, a 2025 4th round pick and 5th round pick in the draft. Before selecting Forward Cohenn Rotar (Grande Prairie, AB) to close out night one.

US Prospects Draft

Day Two got started off with the US Prospects Draft where the Broncos would make two picks, first at #13 the Broncos went to Minnesota and selected defenceman Easton Dozark (Moorhead, MN) from the Minnesota Blue Ox U14AAA program where in 22 games he score 38 points (9 goals, 29 assists) while in AA in Moorhead he had 69 points (34 goals, 35 assists) in 55 games played.

With the final pick in the US Draft, the Broncos went back to Minnesota Blue Ox U14AAA and select forward John Gramer (Moorhead, MN). Gramer would put up big numbers in AA Moorhead (91 points in 55 GP) while with the Blue Ox, in 22 games had 46 points (15 goals, 31 assists).

Rounds 2-9 of WHL Prospects Draft

The Broncos would select twice in Round 2 as they'd go with defence at pick #37 selecting Linden Andersen (Fort St. John, BC) from the NE Trackers U15 AA program. Andersen in 32 games played had an astounding 83 points from the back-end. Scoring 34 goals and 49 assists.

Seven picks later the Broncos would head back to the podium and select Luke Huska (Calgary, AB) a centre from the Edge U15 Prep program in the CSSHL where the son of former Kelowna Rockets Head Coach and now Calgary Flames bench boss Ryan Huska would have 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 34 games.

In Round 3 the Broncos did not make a selection so it was off to Round Four where Swift Current would select twice at 70 & 72. First the Broncos would take Tanner Massey (Surrey, BC) from the Yale Academy U15 Prep program having scored 35 points (19 goals, 16 assists) in 34 games. While at 72 the Broncos went to the blue-line and selected Quinn Pickering (North Vancouver, BC) where he was over a point per game for the St. George's U15 Prep squad with 38 points (6 goals, 32 assists) in 36 games played.

For Round 5 it was another defender for the Broncos as they go back into British Columbia and select Lucas Conrad (Coquitlam, BC) from the Vancouver NE Chiefs U15 AAA program where in 30 games played, brought in 19 points (two goals, 17 assists).

For Round 6, the first pick from Manitoba for the Broncos, they went with left winger Maddox Ramage (Pilot Mound, MB) from the Pilot Mound Academy U15 Prep program. Where in 33 games, Ramage racked up 42 points (24 goals, 18 assists).

In Round 7 another pair of picks for the Broncos at 140 & 148 where first it would be a goaltender for Swift Current as Adrien Brochu (Grande Prairie, AB) was selected. The Albertan went 10-5-1-0 in 16 games with the Storm, having a .915 save percentage with a 3.18 GAA and played for Team Alberta Gold at the Alberta Cup this spring. Then at 148 the Broncos would once again visit Manitoba for Centre Jaxon Dean (Winnipeg, MB) from the Winnipeg Wild U15 AAA program. Dean had an impressive 88 points (43 goals, 45 assists) in 32 games played.

Defence was the theme in Round 8 as it was Roman Haddad (West Kelowna, BC) selected 171st overall by the Broncos. Haddad was a part of the Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep team, notching 15 points in 36 games.

The Broncos would close out the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft in Round 9 with a pair of picks. First at 194 where it's Brooks Suter (Moorhead, MN) the son of NHL defenceman Ryan Suter playing with the Moorhead Spuds U14AA program and had 51 points in 54 games (16 goals, 35 assists). Last but certainly not least, at 201 the Broncos go back to Manitoba and select forward Jevon Peters (Mitchell, MB) playing with the Eastman SelectsU15 AAA club where in another over a point per game season in 32 games, Peters scored 22 goals and 34 assists.

The Swift Current Broncos would like to welcome all of their new prospects to the Broncos organization and are looking forward to meeting with you on the ice soon and congratulations on being drafted into the Western Hockey League.

See the full 2025 WHL Prospects Draft results below.

RD Pick Name Hometown Position 2024-25 Team Ht Wt

1 22 Cohenn Rotar Grande Prairie, AB F Grande Prairie U15AAA Storm (AEHL) 5'7 137

2 37 Linden Andersen Fort St. John, BC D NEBC Trackers U15AA (AEHL) 5'10 151

2 44 Luke Huska Calgary, AB C Edge School U15 Prep (CSSHL) 5'10 135

4 70 Tanner Massey Surrey, BC LW Yale Academy U15 Prep (CSSHL) 6'2 165

4 72 Quinn Pickering North Vancouver, BC D St. George's U15 Prep (CSSHL) 6'1 160

5 93 Lucas Conrad Coquitlam, BC D Vancouver NE Chiefs U15 AAA (BCEHL) 6'1 160

6 125 Maddox Ramage Pilot Mound, MB LW Pilot Mound Academy U15 Prep (CSSHL) 6'2 165

7 140 Adrien Brochu Grande Prairie, AB G Grande Prairie U15AAA Storm (AEHL) 6'0 154

7 148 Jaxon Dean Winnipeg, MB C Winnipeg Wild U15 AAA (WAAA) 5'7 134

8 171 Roman Haddad West Kelowna, BC D OHA U15 Prep (CSSHL) 6'0 150

9 194 Brooks Suter Moorhead, MN D Moorhead Spuds U14AA 5'9 159

9 201 Jevon Peters Mitchell, MB F Eastman Selects U15 AAA (WAAA) 5'6 150

US DRAFT Results

RD Pick Name Hometown Position 2024-25 Team Ht Wt

1 13 Easton Dozark Moorhead, MN D Minnesota Blue Ox U14AAA 6'1 175

2 35 John Gramer Moorhead, MN F Minnesota Blue Ox U14AAA 5'9 150

