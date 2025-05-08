Blades, Hitmen Swap Picks Ahead of 2025 WHL Prospects Draft Day 2

May 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Edmonton, AB - The Saskatoon Blades have acquired the 43rd overall pick and the 83rd overall pick of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft from the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for the 35th overall pick.

The deal leaves the Blades with the following picks ahead of Round 2:

ROUND PICK

ORIGINAL TEAM PLAYER

1 15 Swift Current Broncos Kain Martinuik

2 24 Penticton Vees

2 43 Spokane Chiefs

4 83 Saskatoon Blades

6 118 Regina Pats

6 129 Saskatoon Blades

8 170 Tri-City Americans

9 198 Saskatoon Blades

10 221 Saskatoon Blades

