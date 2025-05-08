Broadcast Schedule of 2025 WHL, OHL, & QMJHL Championship Series

TORONTO, ON - With six teams remaining in the battle for their league title and a coveted spot in the 2025 Memorial Cup, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is pleased to announce full broadcast coverage of the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Championship Series (see the full schedule for each Championship Series below), which begin tonight with Game 1 of the OHL final between the London Knights and Oshawa Generals at 7 p.m. ET.

Fans across Canada can catch all the action of the 2025 WHL, OHL, and QMJHL Championship Series live on TSN, with RDS providing complete French-language coverage of the QMJHL final. In addition to being able to watch games across TSN and RDS channels, viewers can also stream the action live on TSN.ca and the TSN app, as well as RDS.ca and the RDS app. What's more, fans can also stream both the OHL and QMJHL Championship Series live and on-demand with a subscription on CHL TV.

For audiences outside of Canada, every game of the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL Championship Series will be available live to stream for free on Victory+, ensuring fans worldwide can follow the road to the 2025 Memorial Cup in Rimouski.

Ultimately, the WHL and OHL champions will join the host Rimouski Océanic at the 2025 Memorial Cup, along with the Moncton Wildcats, who secured their place by advancing to the QMJHL Championship Series opposite Rimouski. Scheduled from May 22 - June 1 in Rimouski, Québec, every game of the 2025 Memorial Cup will air on TSN and RDS in Canada and be available via live stream on TSN.ca, the TSN app, RDS.ca, and the RDS app. In addition to full coverage in Canada on TSN and RDS, the 2025 Memorial Cup will be available to stream live for free on Victory+ for viewers outside of Canada.

2025 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien

Ed Chynoweth Cup

Medicine Hat Tigers (five Memorial Cup Appearances - 1973, 1987, 1988, 2004 & 2007; two Memorial Cup titles - 1987 & 1988)

Spokane Chiefs (three Memorial Cup Appearances - 1991, 1998 & 2008; two Memorial Cup titles - 1991 & 2008)

In the WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien, the Medicine Hat Tigers and Spokane Chiefs will meet in the league final for the first time in WHL history. When the series starts tomorrow, the Tigers will be in search of their sixth Ed Chynoweth Cup, while the Chiefs are aiming to win their third WHL championship title in franchise history. Set to play in their first WHL Championship Series in 18 years, Medicine Hat comes into the final having won 22 of their last 23 games dating back to February 22. A big part of their success has undoubtedly come from Tigers forward and top 2026 NHL Draft prospect Gavin McKenna (8G-27A in 13 GP), who is currently on a 53-game point streak that dates back to November 6 and stands as the longest point streak in the CHL since 2000. Additionally, Medicine Hat has enjoyed key contributions from its captain Oasiz Wiesblatt (14G-12A in 13 GP; currently on a 25-game point streak), defenceman Bryce Pickford (7G-10A in 13 GP), and Nashville Predators prospect Tanner Molendyk (3G-11A in 13 GP), who is one of eight NHL prospects on the Tigers roster. Meanwhile, back in the WHL final for the first time since winning both an Ed Chynoweth Cup and Memorial Cup in 2008, the Chiefs come into this series as the highest-scoring club in the CHL this postseason with a 5.67 goals-per-game average. The latter can partially be attributed to continued strong play of Spokane's top line of Washington Capitals prospect Andrew Cristall (20G-17A in 14 GP), Seattle Kraken prospect Berkly Catton (8G-28A in 15 GP), and 21-year-old forward Shea Van Olm (11G-16A in 15 GP), who have combined for 39 goals and 100 points through the first three rounds of the WHL Playoffs. Entering the WHL Championship Series, Cristall leads the CHL with 20 goals and 37 points this postseason and sits just four goals shy of tying the WHL record for most goals scored in a single playoff run (24).

2025 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien Schedule

Game 1^ - Friday, May 9 - Spokane at Medicine Hat - 7 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. PT (on TSN1)

Game 2^ - Sunday, May 11 - Spokane at Medicine Hat - 7 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. PT (on TSN 1/3)

Game 3^ - Tuesday, May 13 - Medicine Hat at Spokane - 8 p.m. MT / 7 p.m. PT (on TSN 1/3)

Game 4^ - Wednesday, May 14 - Medicine Hat at Spokane - 8 p.m. MT / 7 p.m. PT (on TSN 1/3)

Game 5*^ - Friday, May 16 - Medicine Hat at Spokane - 8 p.m. MT / 7 p.m. PT (on TSN 1/5)

Game 6*^ - Sunday, May 18 - Spokane at Medicine Hat - 7 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. PT (on TSN 1/3)

Game 7*^ - Monday, May 19 - Spokane at Medicine Hat - 7 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. PT (on TSN 1/3)

* = if necessary

^ = Live on TSN (Canada) & Victory+ (U.S. & World)

Channel designations are subject to change

2025 OHL Championship Series

Ross Robertson Cup

London Knights (six Memorial Cup appearances - 2005, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016 & 2025; two Memorial Cup titles - 2005 & 2016)

Oshawa Generals (12 Memorial Cup appearances - 1938, 1939, 1940, 1942, 1943, 1944, 1966, 1983, 1987, 1990, 1997 & 2015; five Memorial Cup titles - 1939, 1940, 1944, 1990 & 2015)

For the first time in 70 years, the J. Ross Robertson Cup will be contested by the same two teams in back-to-back years, marking a rare rematch in OHL/OHA history. The London Knights will look to replicate last year's success as they prepare to face the Oshawa Generals once again in a highly anticipated showdown for the 2025 OHL Championship. Coming into this series as the only CHL team with a perfect 12-0 record this postseason, the Knights' current 12-game winning streak ranks tied for the seventh longest postseason win streak in CHL history. Boasting a dozen NHL Draft prospects, the 2024-25 OHL regular season champion London Knights have been powered through the 2025 OHL Playoffs by Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan, who leads the team with 27 points (8G-19A) in just 12 games. London's deep lineup also includes San Jose Sharks prospect Sam Dickinson, who is coming off a historic 91-point regular season and has added 23 points (7G-16A) in the playoffs, as well as 20-year-old goaltender Austin Elliott. Undefeated this postseason with a 12-0 record, Elliott owns a 2.31 goals-against average, a .904 save percentage, and one shutout - extending a near-perfect season that's seen him lose just once in 48 starts split between the Knights and the WHL's Saskatoon Blades. On the other side, the Oshawa Generals match London's star power with four NHL first-round picks, led by Winnipeg Jets prospect Colby Barlow (13G-16A in 16 GP) and Anaheim Ducks prospect Beckett Sennecke (12G-15A in 13 GP). Coming into the OHL Championship Series, Oshawa defenceman and Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Luca Marrelli (6G-25A in 16 GP) leads all OHL skaters with 31 points this postseason. Marrelli is one of just eight defencemen in the CHL to top 30 points in a single postseason since 2000, joining the names like Kris Letang (Val-d'Or Foreurs), Ryan Ellis (Windsor Spitfires), and Denton Mateychuk (Moose Jaw Warriors) to achieve this feat in the 21st century. In search of a sixth J. Ross Robertson Cup, the Knights are aiming to be the first CHL club to repeat as league champions since they themselves achieved the feat in 2013, while Oshawa will be looking to add to the record 13 OHL Championship titles that they have accrued over their franchise's history.

2025 OHL Championship Series Schedule

Game 1^ - Thursday, May 8 - Oshawa at London - 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (on TSN 3)

Game 2^ - Saturday, May 10 - Oshawa at London - 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (on TSN 3/4)

Game 3^ - Monday, May 12 - London at Oshawa - 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (on TSN 1/4/5)

Game 4^ - Tuesday, May 13 - London at Oshawa - 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (on TSN 3/4)

Game 5*^ - Thursday, May 15 - Oshawa at London - 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (on TSN 1/4)

Game 6*^ - Saturday, May 17 - London at Oshawa - Time To Be Confirmed (on TSN 3)

Game 7*^ - Monday, May 19 - Oshawa at London - Time To Be Confirmed (on TSN 1/3)

* = if necessary

^ = Live on TSN (Canada), CHL TV (Canada) & Victory+ (U.S. & World)

Channel designations are subject to change

2025 QMJHL Championship Series

Gilles-Courteau Trophy

Moncton Wildcats (set to make a third Memorial Cup appearance - 2006, 2010 & 2025)

Rimouski Océanic (set to make a fifth Memorial Cup appearance - 2000, 2005, 2009, 2015 & 2025; one Memorial Cup title - 2000)

Half the field for the 2025 Memorial Cup is set, but before those tournament-bound clubs turn their focus to the CHL's championship event, they will both aim to capture the Gilles-Courteau Trophy and become QMJHL Champions. By defeating the Shawinigan Cataractes in Game 7 on Tuesday night, the Rimouski Océanic became the first Memorial Cup host to reach their league final in six years, while the Moncton Wildcats are making their first appearance in the QMJHL Championship Series in 15 years. Having finished the season as the CHL's No. 1-ranked team and as the 2024-25 QMJHL regular season champions, the Moncton Wildcats enter the QMJHL final having won 27 of their last 28 games dating back to February 13. Top 2025 NHL Draft prospect Caleb Desnoyers (9G-15A in 13 GP) has led the charge for Moncton as his 24 points in the playoffs are the most of any QMJHL skater this postseason. Boasting a QMJHL-best seven NHL prospects, the Moncton Wildcats have been propelled by standout performances from Utah Hockey Club prospect Gabe Smith (4G-13A in 13 GP) and Detroit Red Wings prospect Rudy Guimond (7-0 record, 2.00 GAA, .927 SV%, 1 SO in 7 GP). Guimond, a rookie netminder, remains unbeaten across both the regular season and playoffs with a perfect 23-0-0-0 record, making him the only CHL goaltender with six or more starts to remain undefeated in the 2024-25 campaign. On the other side, the Rimouski Océanic are appearing in their first QMJHL final in a decade, led by captain Jacob Mathieu (13G-11A in 17 GP), who currently tops the league in playoff goals. With 2023-24 QMJHL MVP and Vegas Golden Knights prospect Mathieu Cataford (5G-6A in 6 GP), 2024-25 QMJHL scoring champion Jonathan Fauchon (3G-13A in 17 GP), and Anaheim Ducks prospect Alexandre Blais (5G-12A in 17 GP) also leading the charge, Rimouski enters the final with a potent offensive lineup. The Océanic are chasing their fourth Gilles-Courteau Trophy and aiming to become the first Memorial Cup host to also win their league title since the 2008 Kitchener Rangers. Meanwhile, the Wildcats will look to spoil Rimouski's run and capture their third QMJHL championship title in franchise history.

2025 QMJHL Championship Series Schedule

Game 1# - Saturday, May 10 - Rimouski at Moncton - 5 p.m. AT / 4 p.m. ET (on TSN4 & RDS)

Game 2# - Sunday, May 11 - Rimouski at Moncton - 7 p.m. AT / 6 p.m. ET (on TSN1 & RDS)

Game 3# - Wednesday, May 14 - Moncton at Rimouski - 8 p.m. AT / 7 p.m. ET (on TSN 1 & RDS2)

Game 4# - Thursday, May 15 - Moncton at Rimouski - 8 p.m. AT / 7 p.m. ET (on TSN 3/5 & RDS)

Game 5*# - Saturday, May 17 - Rimouski at Moncton - 7 p.m. AT / 6 p.m. ET (on TSN 1/3/4 & RDS2)

Game 6*# - Monday, May 19 - Moncton at Rimouski - 2 p.m. AT / 1 p.m. ET (on TSN 3 & RDS2)

Game 7*# - Tuesday, May 20 - Rimouski at Moncton - 7 p.m. AT / 6 p.m. ET (on TSN 3)

* = if necessary

# = Live on TSN (EN - Canada), RDS (FR - Canada), CHL TV (Canada) & Victory+ (U.S. & World)

Channel designations are subject to change

RDS channel designation for Game 7 to be confirmed

