Wenatchee Wild Select Eight in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft

May 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild are pleased to announce the selection of eight players in the 2025 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft, held Wednesday afternoon and continuing Thursday morning. Thursday's selections complete the WHL draft sequence, with the Canadian Hockey League Import Draft scheduled later this summer.

The Wild made one selection during Wednesday's first round, taking Northern Alberta Xtreme forward Kalen Miles with the 10 th overall pick. Miles racked up 57 points, including 29 goals, during 36 appearances for NAX during the Canadian Sport School Hockey League season. He added four goals and five assists in five postseason contests, leading NAX to a runner-up finish in the CSSHL's Under-15 Prep division.

The draft continued Thursday with the second and subsequent rounds - Wenatchee's selections on the draft's second day included:

ROUND 2, PICK 33 - RILEY BROWN (RW - Monument, Saskatchewan - Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep)

Much like the player who preceded him on Wenatchee's draft board, Brown brought excellent offensive production to his Northern Alberta Xtreme group last season, with 22 goals and 31 assists in 33 appearances. He scored a pair of goals against the Edge School in the CSSHL's Western Championships this spring in Penticton, British Columbia, and helped to lead NAX to the league title game.

ROUND 2, PICK 42 - KINGSLEY MacLELLAN (LW - St. Albert, Alberta - St. Albert U15 AAA Sabres)

Kingsley made his debut in the Alberta Elite Hockey League's Under-15 division this past season and made an immediate impact with 36 goals and 22 assists in 32 contests for the Sabres. He led St. Albert to a third-place finish at the provincial U15 championships, rolling up a dozen points in four games in the AEHL playoff before picking up a goal in the provincial championship tournament as well. Prior to joining the Saints, he spent two years in the Junior Prospects Hockey League with the HC Edmonton program, hammering out 81 points for its U14 team in 2023-24 and 12 more in the postseason.

ROUND 3, PICK 61 - BRAYDEN GREGG (LD - Winnipeg, Manitoba - Winnipeg Bruins U15 AAA Black)

The second-year Winnipeg AAA blueliner brings a little scoring punch of his own to the Wild, picking up 37 points in 32 games for the Bruins this past year in the Manitoba capital's U15 AAA league. His group won 25 of its 32 games during the regular season, before taking a runner-up finish in the league's A Side playoffs, with Gregg putting up six points in 11 postseason games.

ROUND 3, PICK 68 - ETHAN PARKINSON (RD - Calgary, Alberta - Edge School U15 Prep)

Seven picks later, the Wild jumped over and snapped up a right-side defenseman coming off a point-per-game showing in the CSSHL, with 11 goals and 25 assists in 36 outings, also steping up to play five games with the school's U17 side. Parkinson earned a roster spot in the Alberta Cup tournament last month, posting a goal and two assists in five games.

ROUND 5, PICK 98 - CHASE HUBERDEAU (C - St. Albert, Alberta - St. Albert U15 AAA Sabres)

The second Sabre on Wenatchee's draft board, Chase tied fellow Wild draftee Kingsley MacLellan for second on the roster this past season with 58 points, including 23 goals. His 16 postseason points for St. Albert tied for third on the roster as part of the Sabres' third-place provincial finish, and he was a model of consistency, ending the year on a 30-game point streak. It wasn't his only experience with a deep Sabres postseason run, either - he was also part of St. Albert's provincial championship run last year at the U15 level.

ROUND 10, PICK 213 - COLE ZUROWSKI (LW - North Vancouver, BC - Vancouver North West Hawks U15 AAA)

The lone British Columbian on this year's draft board for the Wild debuted in AAA hockey this season and immediately earned an alternate captain slot and 19 points in 29 games for the Hawks. He didn't slow down in the B.C. Elite Hockey League postseason, either, earning a point per game in four appearances.

ROUND 11, PICK 236 - AVERY HANOWSKI (LW - Rosemount, MN - Minnesota Moose 14U AAA)

Wenatchee went back stateside to close out its WHL Draft proceedings, picking up a forward who picked up five goals and eight assists in 21 games for the Moose. Hanowski is also a freshman on the lacrosse pitch this spring for the Rosemount High School Irish.

The draft sequence for the Wild finishes with the newly-expanded Canadian Hockey League Import Draft, scheduled for July 2 at 8 a.m. Wenatchee will select 16 th out of the 61 CHL teams in each of the three rounds of the draft.

