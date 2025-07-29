Wenatchee Wild Waive Gee, McMillan as Team Reaches 20-Year-Old Player Allotment

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced that 2005-born goaltender Brendan Gee and 2005-born forward Deagan McMillan have cleared Western Hockey League waivers for 20-year-old players, and are now free agents.

Gee spent two seasons as a goaltender with the Wild, earning 28 wins while posting a goals-against average of 3.62 and a save percentage of .886 in 67 appearances. McMillan completed his 2024-25 campaign with the Wild after starting the year with the Victoria Royals, notching six goals and 12 assists in 42 appearances in Wenatchee. Following these moves, Wenatchee has reached its allotment of three 2005-born players on its roster, who will enter their final season of junior eligibility in 2025-26.

The Wenatchee Wild sincerely thank Brendan Gee and Deagan McMillan for their contributions to the club, and wish them all future success on and off the ice.

