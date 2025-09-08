Resilient Wild Erase Pair of Silvertip Leads, Snatch 3-2 Shootout Win Sunday at Everett

Published on September 7, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - After taking the Tri-City Americans to the extra session Saturday evening at Town Toyota Center, the Wenatchee Wild went on the road Sunday afternoon and took the Everett Silvertips the distance as well...and then some.

A resilient Wild bunch responded to Saturday's 61-minute loss by taking down the Silvertips 3-2 in a shootout Sunday afternoon at Angel of the Winds Arena, closing out Everett's annual preseason showcase. The Wild showed how deep that resilience already goes, erasing two separate leads before a pair of newcomers posted goals in the shootout to earn the victory.

Wenatchee set the tone in the first period, out-shooting their hosts 12-8 as the teams exchanged shutouts over the first 20 minutes. With the Wild on the power play to start the second period, though, Hunter Rudolph turned a takeaway in front of the net into a go-ahead shorthanded tap-in for the 'Tips just 11 seconds out of the dressing room.

The Wild got their response at the 5:54 mark, when Caelan Joudrey pulled the puck off the wall and jogged it to the front of the net before hoisting a glove-side wrister past Raiden LeGall to tie the game. The teams exchanged goals again in the third, starting with Owen Cooper's half-shot from the right-wing circle at 4:02. Zane Saab hit Aiden Grossklaus for a one-timer in the high slot eight minutes later, evening up the game again.

Both teams peppered away at the net in overtime, firing off four shots apiece over the five-minute period. Caine Wilke put away his shot to open the shootout for Everett, but Mason Kraft and Blake Vanek notched goals in their turns through the order for Wenatchee, while Cal Conway turned away both of the Silvertips' remaining chances.

Grossklaus had the game's only multi-point showing, while Conway picked up the hard-earned win behind 39 saves and LeGall made 33 saves in the loss for Everett. Both penalty-killing units came up perfect in limited work, with each team's kill going 2-for-2 on the day.

The Wild and Silvertips will exchange home openers when the regular season begins, starting with Everett's home opener against the Wild on Saturday, September 20. Wenatchee will host its home opener a week later when the Silvertips make their first of four trips to Town Toyota Center this season. In the meantime, Wenatchee will play its final two preseason contests at Toyota Arena in Kennewick, starting with a Saturday afternoon matchup next weekend against the Portland Winterhawks. The opening puck drop is set for 2:30 p.m.

