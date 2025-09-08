Oil Kings Sweep FedGas Pre-Season Series in Hinton against Cougars

Published on September 7, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Hinton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings and Prince George Cougars wrapped up their two-game pre-season series in Hinton on Sunday afternoon.

After Edmonton took game one on Friday 5-2, they earned another win by a three-goal spread, taking a 4-1 victory back to Edmonton.

Energy was high to start the game, but it was Prince George getting on the board with Cole Hajt scoring to give the Cougars their first lead of the weekend about eight minutes into the first period. That score held through a penalty filled final six minutes of the frame. A total of five penalties were called in the final 6:30 with neither team able to capitalize.

The feisty affair continued into the second period which saw gatherings after nearly every whistle, and the physicality continuing to be high. Edmonton seemed to use the energy to their advantage, scoring on a four-on-three situation as Landon Hanson fired one past Brady Holtvogt to tied the game 1-1 just over four minutes into the second period. Another Edmonton powerplay, with about seven and a half minutes to play in the period saw Kayden Stroeder finish off a Landon Hanson pass to make it 2-1 Oil Kings. Dylan Dean joined in on the fun with about five minutes to play in the second period off a set faceoff play, firing a wrister passed Holtvogt, making it 3-1 Oil Kings. The scoring didn't stop there for Edmonton as another powerplay goal made it 4-1 with just over a minute to play, this one coming off the stick of Cole Landreville.

Oil Kings Assistant Coach Kyle Chipchura said his team did a good job of recognizing how Prince George was playing in the first period.

"If teams are going to be aggressive on you, you have to make them pay on the power play," he said. "And I thought our guys did a really good job of responding after the first."

Things remained at 4-1 for the remainder of the second, and the entirety of the third, as the Oil Kings head back home on Highway 16 with two wins. Chipchura added that playing in a intense couple of games like the ones against the Cougars helps prepare the team for what's to come in the regular season.

I think the team toughness comes from a lot of just sticking up for one each other, cheering on one another and just being there for each other," Chipchura said. "And I think that kind of always galvanizes a group.

They're back in pre-season action, fueled by FedGas on Friday, visiting Calgary in Carstairs.

The Oil Kings Home Opener is on Saturday, September 20 as the Red Deer Rebels visit Rogers Place.

