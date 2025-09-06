Oil Kings Open Pre-Season With Win In Hinton Over Cougars

Published on September 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Hinton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings opened up their FedGas Pre-Season schedule on Friday night with a 5-2 win over the Prince George Cougars.

With a packed house at the Bill Thomson Memorial Arena, the Oil Kings and Cougars battled in the first of two games this weekend in the mountain town.

The shot clocked showed a 16-5 advantage for Prince George in the first period, but it was Edmonton that capitalized on their opportunities, holding a 3-1 lead. First, it was Chris Kokkoris finishing off a nice passing play just about two minutes into the game. That was followed by Gavin Hodnett slicing his way through traffic to beat Cougars netminder Alexander Levshyn to make it 2-0. The Oil Kings would add their third off Kayden Stroeder tucking away a backhand with just seconds remaining in the period.

Oil Kings Assistant Coach Devan Praught said he was pleased with how the team scored when they had chances, but they felt like the team was on their heels in the first 20 minutes.

"It was nice to see our guys finishing on the opportunities we had," he said. "Really felt that we tidied up our defensive details in the last 40 minutes."

Prince George would get on the board just 25 seconds into the second period as Dmitri Yakutsenak made it 3-1. Lukas Sawchyn would restore the three-goal lead firing a wrister on a two-on-one passed Levshyn, leaving things at 4-1 after two periods.

Raill Schollar took over the Oil Kings net in the third period after Parker Snell stopped 23 of 24 shots he faced in the first two periods.

The score stayed that way until the final minute when Riley Ashe scored on the powerplay for Prince George to make it 4-2, before seconds later Jensen Marsh tossed one into the empty Prince George net to make it 5-2. Schollar stopped eight shots for Edmonton, while Levshyn stopped 21 through 60 minutes for Prince George.

While it's still pre-season hockey, Praught said the Oil Kings were pleased with the victory.

"I think any time you play a game, you play to win," Praught said. "So for our guys to come out and do a job and to get the win, you're proud of them and we reset, go back out of practice tomorrow and get ready for Sunday."

Game time on Sunday is noon back at the Bill Thomson Memorial Arena.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.