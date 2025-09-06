Warriors Take First Win of the Preseason over Broncos

Published on September 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. - The Warriors notched their first win of the preseason at the InnovationPlex on Friday night.

The first period showcased some special teams action. The Broncos' penalty kill was on display first after Brock Burch took a minor penalty for hooking less than a minute into the period. Fans got their first look at the Warriors' penalty kill after Gage Nagel was assessed a minor penalty for delay of game just past the halfway mark of the frame.

Landen McFadden served another Warriors' penalty just under 14 minutes into the frame after the team was called for too many men. A scuffle behind the Warriors' net saw the team's second power play opportunity of the evening after Peyton Kettles was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking. Both the Broncos and the Warriors went scoreless through two power plays.

The theme of special teams continued in full force through the second period. Just over four minutes into the frame, Aiden Sexsmith of the Broncos was assessed a minor penalty for boarding. Less than a minute later, Warriors' forward Luke Moroz was given a minor penalty for high-sticking. 30 seconds later, Kash Andresen was assessed a minor penalty for hooking.

The Warriors' penalty kill succeeded, and the game remained scoreless. The Broncos were assessed another minor penalty for slashing. The Warriors could not capitalize on the power play opportunity. The Warriors' first goal came just over eight minutes into the frame, during another power play opportunity after the Broncos were called for goaltender interference. The goal was credited to Steven Steranka with assists from Colt Carter and Landen McFadden.

Steranka struck again, less than five minutes later, off an assist from Landen McFadden. Cade Mitchell took to the crease with just over eight minutes remaining in the period. Dylan Mingo made 19 saves on 19 shots.

There was no scoring through the third period. The Warriors had two penalty kill opportunities and were successful both times.

The Warriors were one for six on the power play and six for six on the penalty kill. Colt Carter was awarded the third star with one assist, Landen McFadden was named the second with two assists, and Steven Steranka was given the first star with two goals. Cade Mitchell and Dylan Mingo combined for 23 saves on 23 shots.

The Warriors and the Broncos face off in Assiniboia at the Southland Co-op Centre on September 6. Enjoy the Banjo Bowl game and food at the outdoor tailgate starting at 1 pm. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 pm.







