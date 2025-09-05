Broncos Announce 2025-26 Coaching and Hockey Operations Staff

Published on September 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are proud to announce their full coaching and hockey operations staff for the 2025-26 WHL season, led by new Head Coach Dean DeSilva.

Head Coach - Dean DeSilva

Dean DeSilva joins the Broncos after four successful seasons as an Assistant Coach with the Everett Silvertips, helping Everett set franchise records for team goals in a season-280 in 2021-22 and 296 in 2023-24. The Silvertips also captured two U.S. Division titles and the 2024-25 Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy for the league's best regular-season record during DeSilva's tenure.

A native of Ayr, Ontario, DeSilva previously served as Head Coach in the GOJHL and Director of Development for the Kitchener Minor Hockey Association. He was named 2016 Coach of the Year and earned the Alliance Hockey Award of Merit for Outstanding Contribution. Internationally, DeSilva has represented Team Ontario (2019 Canada Winter Games) and Team Canada (2011 Three Nations Cup, 2016 Youth Olympics).

"I'm honoured and thankful to be part of an organization of such rich tradition," said DeSilva. "I look forward to working with the players to assist in their development while challenging them and pushing them outside of their comfort zone as they pursue their goals in hockey while also becoming better people."

Assistant Coach - Regan Darby

Estevan, SK native Regan Darby enters his third season as Assistant Coach with the Broncos. A former WHL defenceman (Spokane, Tri-City, Red Deer, Prince Albert), Darby was drafted in the 4th round of the 1998 NHL Draft (#90 overall) by the Vancouver Canucks. His professional playing career spanned the AHL, IHL, and ECHL, winning a Kelly Cup with the Idaho Steelheads in 2003-04, before concluding overseas with the Sheffield Steelers (EIHL).

"Regan brings outstanding structure and development to our defensive core," said DeSilva.

Assistant Coach - Travis Moen

A Swift Current product and 2007 Stanley Cup Champion with the Anaheim Ducks, Travis Moen returns to the Broncos for his second season behind the bench. Moen played nearly 200 WHL games with the Kelowna Rockets and went on to a 12-year NHL career, appearing in over 800 games with Chicago, Anaheim, San Jose, Montreal, and Dallas.

Moen began coaching locally with the U15 AA Broncos (2022-2024) and joined the WHL Broncos last season as a development coach.

"Travis's knowledge and understanding of the game, along with his calm disposition, is a tremendous asset," said DeSilva.

Assistant Coach - Roshen Jaswal

New to the Broncos bench this season is Roshen Jaswal, from Burnaby, BC. Jaswal played junior hockey in the SIJHL, winning back-to-back championships with the Fort Frances Lakers in 2015 and 2016. He then played NCAA DIII hockey at St. Olaf College before going pro, with stops in the ECHL, FPHL, and SPHL-finishing his career with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in 2023, where he won an SPHL championship.

Jaswal brings a strong development background, having most recently served as Head Coach of the U15 AAA Vancouver NE Chiefs in 2024-25, as well as Head of Skills Development for organization. He was also a scout for St. Olaf College from 2021 to 2025.

"We're excited to add Roshen along with his abilities to help maximize the potential of our players," said DeSilva.

2025-26 Broncos Hockey Operations Staff

General Manager: Chad Leslie

Manager of Hockey Operations: Taylor Green

Head Coach: Dean DeSilva

Assistant Coach: Regan Darby

Assistant Coach: Travis Moen

Assistant Coach: Roshen Jaswal

Goalie Coach: Dave Rathjen

Assistant Goalie Coach: Greg Klevgaard

Player Development: Zack Smith

Athletic Therapist: Matthew Zoltek

Equipment Manager: Kory Achtymichuk







Western Hockey League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.