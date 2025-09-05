North Dakota Forward Grayden Peterson Signs with Rebels
Published on September 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Red Deer Rebels News Release
RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels are excited to announce that forward Grayden Peterson has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.
The 16-year-old from West Fargo, North Dakota played 27 games in 2024-25 for West Fargo High (USHS-ND) and had nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points. He also played 12 games for Team North Dakota 16U AAA and had six goals and three assists for nine points.
Grayden Peterson
Forward
Birthdate: August 27, 2009
Hometown: West Fargo, North Dakota
Height: 6'0
Weight: 178
Shoots: Left
2024-25 Team: West Fargo High (USHS-ND)
