North Dakota Forward Grayden Peterson Signs with Rebels

Published on September 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels are excited to announce that forward Grayden Peterson has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.

The 16-year-old from West Fargo, North Dakota played 27 games in 2024-25 for West Fargo High (USHS-ND) and had nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points. He also played 12 games for Team North Dakota 16U AAA and had six goals and three assists for nine points.

Grayden Peterson

Forward

Birthdate: August 27, 2009

Hometown: West Fargo, North Dakota

Height: 6'0

Weight: 178

Shoots: Left

2024-25 Team: West Fargo High (USHS-ND)







