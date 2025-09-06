Spokane Chiefs Open Pre-Season with Balanced 9-3 Win over Seattle
Published on September 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Everett, WA - The Spokane Chiefs opened the 2025 pre-season on Friday night against the Seattle Thunderbirds at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington.
Mathis Preston scored just 11 seconds into the game with an assist to Chase Harrington before Seattle would score twice and take the lead.
Preston scored again towards the end of the first period to tie it up 2-2 going into the second. Owen Martin and Assanali Sarkenov provided the helpers.
The Chiefs would race away from there, scoring three more goals (Burcar x2, McIntyre) before Dunn stemmed the flood for Seattle at 15:37.
The reprieve would not last long as the Chiefs put up another four goals over the final 25 minutes of action across the second and third periods.
In total, Spokane featured a balanced and dominant attack with seven different goal scorers and 12 players recording at least a point.
Linus Vieillard played all 60 minutes in net, recording 20 saves on 23 shots. Spokane went 3/8 on the power play and 2/3 on the penalty kill.
Ossie McIntyre recorded four points (1G, 3A) with Burcar (2G, 1A) and Harrington (3A) tallying three points each. Preston (2G), Martin (1G, 1A), Buckley (1G, 1A), Pul (1G, 1A), and Sarkenov (2A) all found themselves on the stat sheet twice. Hughes (1G), Allan (1A), Mattern (1A), and Campion (1A) all chipped in with a point.
Spokane will return to the ice against the Portland Winterhawks on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. The Chiefs will host a single home pre-season game at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Thursday, September 11 at 4:00 p.m. The club will then wrap up the pre-season slate that weekend in Kennewick as they take on the Thunderbirds again on Friday, September 12 at 3:30 p.m. and the Tri-City Americans on Saturday, September 13 at 6:00 p.m. Both of those games are set to take place at the Americans' Toyota Arena.
