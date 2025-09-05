Rockets Sign 2024 WHL U.S. Priority Draft Selection Colton Lien
Published on September 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced today that the club has signed forward Colton Lien, the Rockets' first-round selection (11th overall) in the 2024 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
Lien, 16, is a 6-foot-4, 176-pound left-shot forward from Highlands Ranch, Colorado. He spent the 2024-25 season with Okanagan Hockey Academy Colorado 15U AAA, where he recorded 22 goals and 51 assists for 73 points in 49 games. His strong production made him one of the program's top offensive players and a consistent contributor throughout the year. Nationally in the USA, Lien represented Team Navy at the 2025 USA-U16 event, appearing in five games while scoring two goals.
Lien is currently participating in the Rockets Main Camp at Prospera Place and could get the nod for the Rockets preseason game tonight against the Kamloops Blazers, which starts at 7:00 PM at the Sandman Centre.
The Rockets open their 2025-26 WHL season on Friday, September 19 at Prospera Place against the Spokane Chiefs. Tickets for the matchup are available at selectyourtickets.com!
