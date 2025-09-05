Tomik Hat-Trick Leads Giants Past Vees

Vancouver Giants bring up the puck vs. the Penticton Vees

Penticton, B.C. - Rookie forward Tobias Tomik scored a hat-trick on Thursday night to lead the Vancouver Giants to a 4-3 preseason road win over the Penticton Vees.

Tyus Sparks had the lone other goal for Vancouver, while also adding an assist in his first preseason game.

Goaltender Owen Lunneborg made 13 saves on 13 shots in 30:01 of playing time, before Ryan Tamelin entered the crease and earned the win, thanks to 26 saves on 29 shots.

Louis Wehmann scored twice for the Vees, while Brooks DeMars had the other Penticton goal.

Following a 3-1 win on Wednesday in Kamloops, Vancouver is now 2-0-0 in the preseason, with two home exhibition games scheduled for next week.

GAME SUMMARY

In the first minute of the game, Tomik found the back of the net to give the Giants the road start they needed.

That would end up being the only goal of the first period.

Midway through the second frame, Lunneborg exited the game, following a perfect 30 minutes of action where he made 13 saves on 13 shots.

Not long after, the teams exchanged goals.

First, Penticton tied it at the 11:12 mark of period two.

Forty-one seconds later, Tomik netted his second of the contest to put Vancouver back ahead.

In the final minute of the middle frame, Sparks converted to give the Giants a 3-1 edge heading into the second intermission.

No goals were scored in the third period until a flurry late.

Tomik hit the empty net with 3:03 remaining to seemingly put the game out of reach at 4-1.

The Vees made things interesting, however, scoring twice in 19 seconds to make it 4-3 with 49 seconds left.

In the end, Vancouver held on for the 4-3 win, despite getting outshot 23-6 in the third period.

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 10/10/6 = 26 | PEN - 7/12/23 = 42

PP: VAN- 0/4 | PEN - 1/4

Face-Offs: VAN - 26 | PEN - 42

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: Owen Lunneborg (13 saves / 13 shots) + Ryan Tamelin (WIN) (26 saves / 29 shots)

Penticton: Marek Schlenker (11 saves / 12 shots) + Andrew Rayelts (LOSS) (11 saves / 13 shots)

UPCOMING

The exhibition schedule continues next week.

On Tuesday September 9, the Ladner Leisure Centre will host a preseason contest, followed by a game at Jon Baillie Arena in Port Coquitlam on September 10. Both games will be against the Victoria Royals.

Tickets for the game in Port Coquitlam are on sale now for $16 including tax and can be purchased. Tickets for the preseason game in Ladner will only be available at the door for $15 each.

