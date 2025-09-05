2025-2026 Single Game Tickets Available September 12th

LETHBRIDGE, AB

- The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced that Single Game Tickets for the 2025- 2026 season will go on sale on Friday, September 12th at 10:00am while Flex Packs can be purchased starting on Tuesday, September 9th at 10:00am.

Single Game Tickets and Flex Packs can be purchased and redeemed at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online by visiting www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Flex Packs can be purchased starting on September 9th but cannot be redeemed until September 12th. Pricing for 2025-2026 Single Game Tickets and Flex Packs are as follows:

Single Game Tickets: Flex Packs (5, 10, 18-Game)

Adult (18+) - $25.00 Adult (18+) - $115 / $220 / $380

Youth (3-17) - $15.00 Youth (3-17) - $70 / $135 / $234

Additionally, Group Tickets for the 2025-2026 season can be purchased starting on September 12th. Group rates apply to groups of ten (10) or more people. Pricing is as follows:

Group Tickets:

Adult (18+) - $20.00 Youth (3-17) - $13.00

The Hurricanes are still offering Season Tickets, including the Premium Season Ticket, for the 2025-2026 campaign. As a Season Ticket Holder, fans will also receive a complimentary ticket for the 2025 CHL-USA Prospects Challenge (restrictions apply) at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Wednesday, November 26th. Season Ticket pricing:

Season Tickets:

RED: Adult (18+) - $697.00 Senior (65+) - $625.00 Youth (3-17) - $445.00

BLUE: Adult (18+) - $661.00 Senior (65+) - $607.00 Youth (3-17) - $436.00

Note: Premium Season Tickets are an additional $250.00 per ticket

More information on 2025-2026 season tickets and pricing can be found here. All ticketing options including Premium Season Tickets, Season Tickets, Single Game Tickets and Flex Packs can be purchased in person at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or by visiting www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.







