Giants Top Vees in Preseason Matchup

Published on September 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees left wing Louis Wehmann shoots against the Vancouver Giants

Penticton, B.C. - The Penticton Vees are still in search of their first win of the WHL Pre-Season, after a 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Giants, Thursday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC).

Penticton mounted a late comeback attempt in the third period, as they almost came back from a 4-1 deficit. Louie Wehmann scored twice in 19 seconds in the final moments of regulation, as the Vees fell a goal short from forcing overtime.

Brooks DeMars also scored the Vees back in the second period, as they 16-year-old tied the game 1-1 on a breakaway midway through the middle frame.

Penticton trailed 3-1 going into the third period, then 4-1 with three minutes to go, before Wehmann got the Vees back into the fight. The Vees made it 4-2 with 1:08 left in the third, when Wehmann scored his first of two on the power play. Then, he scored with 49 seconds left after the Vees capitalized on the six-on-five man advantage.

Tobias Tomik had a hat-trick for Vancouver, including what turned out to be the game-winning goal, when he scored into an empty net with three minutes left in the third period. Tomik opened the scoring 55 seconds into the game, then scored into an empty net for the hat-trick with three minutes left in the third. He also picked up a goal in the second. Tyus Spark had the other goal for the G-Men.

Once again, the Vees split the goaltending duties. Marek Schlenker started the game Thursday for Penticton and stopped 11 of 12 shots before giving way to AJ Reyelts who turned aside 11 of 13.

GAME STATS

Shots: Vees- 42 Giants- 26

Scoring: Vees- Louie Wehmann (2), Brooks Demars Giants- Tobias Tomik (3), Tyus Sparks

Power Plays: Vees- 1/4 Giants 0/4

Goaltending: Vees- Marek Schlenker 11/12 (31:12), AJ Reyelts 11/13 (28:06) Giants- Owen Lunneborg 13/13 (30:01), Ryan Tamelin 26/29 (29:59)

Up Next: September 9th, versus he Tri-City Americans, 6:30 pm, SOEC

