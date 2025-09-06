Winterhawks Announce 2025 Preseason Roster
Published on September 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club today announced its 40-man preseason roster ahead of its upcoming games.
The roster includes 24 forwards, 11 defensemen and five goaltenders; however, several players are expected to attend National Hockey League rookie/training camps in the coming weeks and will not participate in preseason action.
Portland will play five preseason games over the next two weeks, starting this Saturday, Sept. 6, against the Spokane Chiefs at 2:00 P.M. at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Wash. Tickets for this weekend's games can be purchased through the Everett Silvertips. Tickets for all other preseason games can be purchased through the host club for each game.
