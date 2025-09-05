Hawks in the Community- August 2025

Published on September 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Throughout the season, Winterhawks.com will feature monthly recaps of the organization's efforts to connect with and support the greater Portland community, as well as a look ahead at what's to come. As the 2025-26 season is right around the corner, we're proud to be a year-round staple of the Rose City and can't wait to see you all at an upcoming event!

Oregon Chinese Coalition Chinese Festival-

We partnered with the Oregon Chinese Coalition to participate in the annual Chinese Festival, where Hawks staff had the opportunity to table, celebrate culture, connect with the community, and proudly represent Portland's sports community. It was an impactful day of awareness and connection, and we are grateful to the Oregon Chinese Coalition for hosting us and including us in such a meaningful event. We look forward to continuing this partnership and bringing it to the ice.

2025 Boys and Girls Club of Portland Lemonade Day-

The Hawks kicked off August by participating in the annual Boys and Girls Club of the Portland Metropolitan Area Lemonade Day, an event that gives Portland youth the opportunity to learn firsthand how a business operates and what makes it successful. Our staff volunteered at both The Blazers Club and Inukai Club, spending the day cleaning, organizing, and engaging with Boys and Girls Club members. We are grateful to continue this partnership and look forward to being part of this event again next summer!

First Responder Appreciation Event with Budweiser Clydesdales-

We were thrilled to participate in the First Responder Appreciation Event with the Budweiser Clydesdales. The Winterhawks staff hosted a booth, engaging with community members and celebrating the incredible work of our local first responders. It was a meaningful day of connection, gratitude, and community support, and we are proud to continue strengthening these important relationships.

Winterhawks Foundation Charity Fundraiser and Golf Tournament-

The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club hosted their annual charity fundraiser and golf tournament on August 25 at Columbia Edgewater Country Club. The event raised over $75,000, benefiting the Winterhawks Foundation, the team's 501c3 charity organization. The Winterhawks Foundation helps promote and support amateur hockey and recreational skating in the greater Portland area. It also administers the Player Education Fund for the Portland Winterhawks, supports the Tom's Tykes entry level hockey program, and grants scholarships and financial aid for the Jr Winterhawks youth hockey organization. Donations to the Winterhawks Foundation can be made here.

What's Next?

August was full of exciting opportunities for the Winterhawks to connect with our community, from participating in events with the Boys and Girls Club to exploring new experiences like the Chinese Festival. Looking ahead to September, we're excited to join a Boys and Girls Club street hockey session, First Tee, El Grito, Portland Fire, and many more events. These experiences reflect our ongoing commitment to honoring diversity, building meaningful relationships, and supporting the communities that cheer us on year-round-we can't wait to see you out there, Portland!







