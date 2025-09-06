Rockets Shut Out in Kamloops

Published on September 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







The Kelowna Rockets dropped a 6-0 decision to the Kamloops Blazers on Friday night at the Sandman Centre.

Kamloops forward JP Hurlbert opened the scoring just 26 seconds into the game and added another on the power play a minute later to give the Blazers an early 2-0 advantage. The Blazers piled on four more goals in the second period from Tommy Lafreniere, Jordan Keller, Nathan Behm, and Hurlbert's third of the night to make it 6-0 after 40 minutes. Neither team scored in the third.

GAME SUMMARY

Hurlbert's quick pair set the tone early, with his first coming on a rush chance before capitalizing on the man advantage minutes later. In the second, the Blazers extended their lead with Keller and Behm scoring on pucks that found their way through traffic and trickled in, while Lafreniere and Hurlbert finished off rush plays to put the game out of reach.

Kelowna generated 32 shots and several power play opportunities but couldn't break through. The Rockets finished 0-for-5 on the power play, though the chances were there.

The game ended with multiple penalties and a fight late in the third, setting the stage for what should be a spirited rematch tomorrow at Prospera Place.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Final shots were 34-32 in favour of Kamloops Kamloops went 1/2 on the power play, Kelowna went 0/5

UP NEXT

The Rockets return home for their second and final preseason game at Prospera Place on Saturday, September 6 at 6:05 p.m. against the Kamloops Blazers. Tickets are available online at Select Your Tickets or at the Prospera Place box office.







