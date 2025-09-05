Hurricanes Re-Assign Five Players

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced they have re-assigned five players, including Kale Tipler, Hunter Kapen, Aiden Across The Mountain, Trace Langan and Wesley Lizotte Tipler, 19, has been re-assigned to the Lloydminster Bobcats of the Alberta Junior Hockey League. The Edgerton, AB, product was originally drafted by the Hurricanes in the sixth-round (122nd overall) in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. He appeared in 58 regular season games over parts of three seasons amassing five points (2g-3a) along with 24 penalty minutes while skating in three post-season games in the 2024 WHL Playoffs.

"Kale was a great person and teammate during his time with our organization, and we really appreciate him and the entire Tipler family, " said Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt. "He spent three years with our organization and has the WHL scholarship in his back pocket as he moves forward. We hope that him going to Junior-A he will be able to play a lot moving forward and we wish him nothing but the best."

Kapen, 16, was signed by the Hurricanes during training camp after being listed by Lethbridge. The Los Angeles, CA, product skated in two pre-season games collecting one assist. He will return to the Anaheim Jr. Ducks 16U AAA team for the 2025-2026 season. Last year, the 5 '9, 168-pound forward recorded 104 points (49g-55a) along with 10 penalty minutes in 83 games with the Jr. Ducks 15U team.

"We are elated about Hunter and having been able to get him signed to continue to add to our very strong 2009 age group, " said Anholt. "He was very impressive through training camp, and we think he has a very bright future with our organization. We think that him going back and playing a ton at the U16 level will be best for him this season."

Across The Mountain, 17, will report to the Lethbridge U18 Hurricanes for the 2025-2026 season. The 6 '2, 180-pound defencemen from Lethbridge went undrafted in the WHL Draft. He spent last season with the Northern Alberta Xtreme U17 team where he totaled 14 points (7g-7a) along with 41 penalty minutes before adding two assists in three post- season games. He skated in two pre-season games with the 'Canes collecting one assist and two penalty minutes.

"Aiden has improved a lot over the last year, and we have placed him on our protected list," said Anholt. "We are excited to watch his growth this season at the U18 level here in town and will continue to monitor things as we move forward."

Langan, 17, was originally drafted by the Hurricanes in the sixth-round (118th overall) in the 2023 WHL Draft. The Swan River, MB, product will be re-assigned to the Swan Valley Stampeders of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League where he appeared in 37 regular season games in 2024-2025 collecting 16 points (9g-7a) with 78 penalty minutes. The 5 '11, 168- pound forward was held pointless in two pre-season games with the Hurricanes.

Lizotte, 17, has been released by the Hurricanes. The Yellowknife, NT, product was undrafted in the WHL Draft. He appeared in 34 regular season games with the Lethbridge U18 Hurricanes last season totaling five points (4g-1a) along with 75 penalty minutes. Lizotte spent the 2023-2024 season with the Lethbridge United U18 team in the Junior Prospects Hockey League collecting 10 points (4g-6a) with eight penalty minutes. The 6 '7, 231-pound forward scored one goal in one game with the Hurricanes in the pre-season.

"We'd like to thank both Trace and Wesley for their competitiveness through training camp and into the pre-season and wish them nothing but the best this season, " added Anholt.

The Hurricanes now have 28-players on their pre-season roster including three goaltenders, eight defencemen and 17 forwards. Lethbridge will continue their 2025 ENMAX Pre-Season schedule on Saturday when they visit the Medicine Hat Tigers at 7:00pm at Co-op Place. The 'Canes will return to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena next Saturday, September 13th to conclude the exhibition schedule against the Calgary Hitmen at 6:00pm.

Single Game Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season will go on sale starting Friday, September 12th at 10:00am. All ticketing options including Premium Season Tickets, Season Tickets, Single Game Tickets and Flex Packs can be purchased in person at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or by visiting www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Catch up on all the latest on the Lethbridge Hurricanes by visiting the team's website at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com, and/or follow on Twitter @WHLHurricanes.







