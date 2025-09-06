Pats Coast To 5-2 Win Over Wheat Kings

Published on September 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats scored three times in the third period, cruising to a 5-1 win over the Brandon Wheat Kings in pre-season action on Friday at the Brandt Centre.

Julien Maze led the way with a three-point effort, scoring twice in the third period. Liam Pue and Jace Egland also found the back of the net, while goaltender Taylor Tabashniuk made 21 saves in the victory.

The Pats surrendered the opening goal early in the first period, as Easton Odut capitalized on a rebound after Tabashniuk made the initial stop. Egland tied the game late in the first, and from there, momentum shifted firmly in Regina's favour.

Caden Brown gave the Pats the lead in the second period by crashing the crease and finishing off a loose puck. In the third, Regina's young guns took over-Maze scored twice from in tight, and Pue showcased his lethal shot with a blast from outside the far circle.

FINAL: Regina Pats 5, Brandon Wheat Kings 2

THE GOALS

FIRST PERIOD

Wheat Kings 1-0 - #39 Easton Odut (1), assisted by #7 Brady Turko at 4:13

// Turko stripped the puck at centre and broke in on an odd-man rush. The Brandon product then fed Odut the puck. His first shot was stopped, but he pounced on the rebound to open the scoring.

Pats 1-1 - #24 Jace Egland (1), assisted by #72 Julien Maze & #5 Manuel Schams at 15:58 (PP)

// Maze funneled a pass to the middle of the ice, where Egland was parked in front, redirecting it five-hole to tie things up on the man advantage.

SECOND PERIOD

Pats 2-1 - #27 Caden Brown (1), assisted by #47 Jack Bissoon at 7:05

// Bissoon made a nifty move inside the Brandon line, stepped to the middle, and sent a shot on net that bounced around. Caden Brown was there on the doorstep to knock it home, giving Regina a one-goal lead.

THIRD PERIOD

Pats 3-1 - #72 Julien Maze (1), assisted by #19 Maddox Schultz at 2:49

// After Schultz's initial backhander was stopped, Maze went to the blue paint and poked it through the legs of Chan to put Regina ahead by two.

Pats 4-1 - #13 Liam Pue (1), assisted by #3 Jonas Kohn at 6:05 (PP)

// Kohn held the puck in on the far side and slipped a cross-ice pass to Pue. The Langley product then walked in and used a screen, finding the top corner to extend the lead.

Pats 5-1 - #72 Julien Maze (2), assisted by #25 Ellis Mieyette & #55 Ephram McNutt at 11:49

// Mieyette absorbed two Brandon defenders before finding a wide-open Maze in front, where he deposited his second of the game into the open net.

Wheat Kings 5-2 - #56 Prabh Bhathal (1), assisted by #46 Chase Surkan at 19:44 // Bhathal made a nice move in tight before tucking home a backhander to get Brandon back on the board.

SHOTS

Pats 9-16-12-37

Wheat Kings 10-7-10-27

POWER PLAYS

Pats: 2/4

Wheat Kings: 0/3

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Pats: Taylor Tabashniuk (25/27)

Wheat Kings: Dylan McFadyen (18/20 - 31:08) / Joffery Chan (14/17 - 28:51)

COMING UP

The Pats continue their pre-season tomorrow evening in Brandon, finishing their home-and-home with the Wheat Kings. The Pats return home for their final pre-season home game on Tuesday, hosting the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Secure your seats https://chl.ca/whl-pats/tickets/

The 2025-26 season home opener is on Friday, September 26, against the Prince Albert Raiders at 7:00 p.m. The Pats will open the season on the road against the Swift Current Broncos on September 19.







