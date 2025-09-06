Strong Effort from Broncos in 2-0 Pre-Season Loss to Warriors

Published on September 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos showed determination and flashes of strong play but came up short in a 2-0 loss to the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday night in their second game of the WHL pre-season.

The first period was a competitive back-and-forth battle, with both teams trading chances and testing the goaltenders. Despite 9 shots from Swift Current and 10 from Moose Jaw, neither team was able to break through before the first intermission.

Moose Jaw opened the scoring in the second period with a power play goal at 11:41. Steven Steranka found the back of the net on the man advantage, assisted by Colt Carter and Landen McFadden. Steranka would strike again less than five minutes later, adding an insurance goal at 15:55 off a feed from McFadden, giving the Warriors a 2-0 lead heading into the final frame.

Despite the scoreline, the Broncos were strong in the third period, applying sustained offensive pressure while staying defensively responsible. Swift Current pulled their goalie in the final minutes to create extra offense, but couldn't solve the Warriors' goaltending.

The Broncos outshot Moose Jaw 31-24 over the game, including a 9-3 edge in the third period. However, they were unable to capitalize on six powerplay opportunities, going 0-for-6 on the night.

Joey Rocha started in net for Swift Current, stopping 20 of 22 shots over two periods of work. Berney Weston took over in the third and turned away both shots he faced.

After the game, Broncos Head Coach Dean DeSilva emphasized the importance of growth during the pre-season:

"Training camp and exhibition is about learning and teaching. Tonight our players learned that if you don't work hard and play on the inside you'll chase the game. Credit to Moose Jaw, they worked hard and played a simple game owning the inside of the ice. You win or you learn. Tonight we learned and we'll be better for it in the long run."

The Broncos will look to build on this performance as they take on Moose Jaw again tomorrow at the Southland Co-op Centre in Assiniboia at 5:00 PM.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.