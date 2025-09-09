Seven Oil Kings Headed to NHL Rookie Camps

Published on September 9, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Seven Edmonton Oil Kings are headed to NHL Rookie Camps this week ahead of the 2025/2026 season.

Drafted prospects Blake Fiddler, Adam Jecho, Miroslav Holinka, Max Curran, and Parker Alcos will head to their respective NHL teams camps, while Ethan MacKenzie and Andrew O'Neill have been added to rookie camp rosters as camp invites.

Blake Fiddler, the 36th overall selection int the 2025 NHL Entry Draft heads to his first camp with the Seattle Kraken who traded up in the second round to select him back in June. The big defenceman out of Frisco, TX, U.S.A. is headed into his third WHL season with the Oil Kings. Across his first two seasons, Fiddler has played in 127 games, tallying 48 points.

Adam Jecho heads back to St. Louis Blues camp after he was made a third-round pick, 95th overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Entering his third season with the Oil Kings, Jecho has played 110 games, and has tallied 99 points in his WHL career. Jecho signed his entry-level contract with the Blues in March.

Meanwhile, his countrymate, Miroslav Holinka will head to Toronto Maple Leafs camp for the second time after he was a fifth-round pick, 151st overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. In his first WHL season in 2024/2025, Holinka had 45 points in 47 games. Holinka signed his entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs back in July.

The third Czech product on the Oil Kings, Max Curran will head to Colorado Avalanche camp as he was also selected in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The Avalanche selected Curran just ten picks after Holinka in the fifth-round. Curran joins the Oil Kings after being traded to Edmonton from the Tri-City Americans this summer. In 105 games in Tri-City, the 19-year-old forward tallied 106 points.

Defenceman Parker Alcos heads back to his home province in B.C. as he goes to Vancouver Canucks camp for the second year. The 19-year-old defenceman was a sixth-round pick, 189th overall by the Canucks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and heads into his third full season in Edmonton. Since joining the Oil Kings for 12 games in 2022/2023, Alcos has played in 136 games, and has tallied 30 points.

Defenceman Ethan MacKenzie has been invited to Minnesota Wild rookie camp. The 19-year-old is heading into his fourth season with the Oil Kings, playing in 130 games, tallying 50 points.

Rookie forward Andrew O'Neill is sticking close to town as he joins Edmonton Oilers rookie camp. O'Neill was signed by the Oil Kings in May and spent the last two seasons playing with the United States National Team Development Program.

Two Oil Kings from the 2024/2025 season are also at NHL Rookie Camps as forward Gracyn Sawchyn is back with the Florida Panthers, and goaltender Alex Worthington is with the Winnipeg Jets.

-

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great season seats for as low as $20!

The Oil Kings Home Opener is on Saturday, September 20 as the Red Deer Rebels visit Rogers Place.

Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!







Western Hockey League Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.