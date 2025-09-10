Four-Goal Opening Frame Lifts Pats over Warriors

Published on September 9, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - Taylor Tabashniuk backstopped the Regina Pats to a 5-0 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors on Tuesday night at the Brandt Centre.

Tabashniuk, a Regina product, made 25 saves to earn his first career WHL shutout. Lumsden native Ellis Mieyette scored twice, Connor Bear added two assists, and Caden Brown, Ephram McNutt, and Mathis Paull also found the scoresheet.

The Blue Brigade set the tone early, scoring four goals in the opening period. Paull opened the scoring on a breakaway, and the Pats never looked back. Brown capitalized on a partial breakaway to make it 2-0, while McNutt and Mieyette each added goals from close range.

The Pats handed the Warriors their first loss of the pre-season, improving to 2-2. Regina's power play also remained hot, scoring in a fourth straight contest.

FINAL: Regina Pats 5, Moose Jaw Warriors 0

THE GOALS

FIRST PERIOD

Pats 1-0 - #32 Mathis Paull (1), assisted by #4 Kolten Bridgeman & #19 Maddox Schultz at 2:38 // Bridgeman made a beautiful bank pass off the left boards, right on the tape of Paull. The speedy winger got behind the Moose Jaw defence and roofed a backhander to open the scoring.

Pats 2-0 - #27 Caden Brown (2), assisted by #20 Connor Bear at 11:42 // Bear feathered a nifty pass through the middle of the ice in the attacking zone, finding a wide-open Brown, who went to his backhand to tuck it home.

Pats 3-0 - #55 Ephram McNutt (1), assisted by #20 Connor Bear at 16:01 // McNutt received a pass below the right circle and fired it five-hole to extend the lead to 3-0.

Pats 4-0 - #25 Ellis Mieyette (1), assisted by #27 Caden Brown & #36 Brayden Smith at 18:42 // Brown walked deep into the Moose Jaw zone and slid a cross-crease pass that was tapped home by Mieyette.

SECOND PERIOD

Pats 5-0 - #25 Ellis Mieyette (2), assisted by #4 Kolten Bridgeman & #57 Zachary Lansard at 16:29 // Bridgeman fired a shot from the point that deflected off Mieyette's stick for his second of the night.

THIRD PERIOD

No scoring.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Pats: 13 - 12 - 9 - 34

Warriors: 9 - 8 - 8 - 25

POWER PLAYS

Pats: 1/3

Warriors: 0/3

GOALTENDING

Pats: Taylor Tabashniuk - 25 saves on 25 shots (Shutout)

Warriors: Kyle Jones - 29 saves on 34 shots

COMING UP

The Pats have two more pre-season games coming up. The Pats will host the Prince Albert Raiders on Thursday in Yorkton before traveling to the Art Hauser Centre. facing off again against the Raiders on Saturday.

The 2025-26 season home opener is on Friday, September 26, against the Prince Albert Raiders at 7:00 p.m. The Pats will open the season on the road against the Swift Current Broncos on September 19.

Secure your seats https://chl.ca/whl-pats/tickets/







Western Hockey League Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.