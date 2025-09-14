Raiders Defeat Pats, 7-3, in Final Pre-Season Tilt

Published on September 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats wrapped up their 2025 pre-season schedule with a 7-3 loss to the Prince Albert Raiders on Saturday at the Art Hauser Centre.

The Pats battled back from an early two-goal deficit to tie the game 2-2 early in the second period. Matt Paranych got Regina on the board at 2:35, and Keets Fawcett capitalized on a Raiders turnover at 4:03 to even things up.

Prince Albert responded with two goals before the end of the frame. First, Harrison Lodewyk regained the lead after a fortunate bounce, and then Brayden Dube used his speed to get around the Regina defence, slipping a backhander in at 12:22 to make it 4-2.

The Raiders added three more in the third period before Connor Bear struck back late for the Pats, sealing a 7-3 final.

FINAL: Prince Albert Raiders 7, Regina Pats 3

THE GOALS

First Period

Raiders 1-0 - #18 Oli Chenier (2), assisted by #22 Connor Howe & #17 Jackson Kostiuk, 12:06 // Howe skated up the middle and dropped the puck in the slot for Chenier, who wired a shot top corner to open the scoring. Raiders 2-0 - #22 Connor Howe (5), assisted by #17 Jackson Kostiuk // Howe received a drop pass just outside the left circle and picked the far corner to extend the lead.

Second Period

Pats 2-1 - #44 Matt Paranych (1), assisted by #13 Liam Pue, 2:35 // After Pue was robbed on a two-on-one, Paranych collected the rebound, skated to the top of the right circle, and beat Fortin blocker side. Pats 2-2 - #10 Keets Fawcett (2), unassisted, 4:03 // Fawcett broke in behind the Raiders defence and snuck a backhander five-hole to tie the game. Raiders 3-2 - #29 Harrison Lodewyk (1), assisted by #18 Oli Chenier & #17 Jackson Kostiuk, 7:36 // Kostiuk entered the zone with speed and sent a cross-ice pass that redirected off Chenier's stick and Pyne's pad before Lodewyk tapped it in. Raiders 4-2 - #15 Brayden Dube (3), assisted by #32 Owen Corkish & #19 Aiden Oiring, 12:22 // Dube drove past the Pats defence and slipped in a low backhander to restore the two-goal lead.

Third Period

Raiders 5-2 - #28 Jonah Sivertson (4), assisted by #10 Daxon Rudolph & #23 Riley Boychuk, 3:06 // Sivertson was left wide open on the far side and blasted a one-timer into the top corner. Raiders 6-2 - #19 Aiden Oiring (1), unassisted (penalty shot), 4:15 // Oiring was awarded a penalty shot after Pyne threw his stick and made no mistake on the attempt. Raiders 7-2 - #20 Ben Harvey (2), assisted by #22 Connor Howe & #23 Riley Boychuk, 12:31 // The Raiders worked the puck around on the power play, and Harvey one-timed it home to extend the lead. Pats 7-3 - #20 Connor Bear (2), unassisted, 13:00 // Bear intercepted a pass on the left side and sniped the puck top corner to get Regina back on the board.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Pats: 7 - 16 - 6 - 29 Raiders: 13 - 12 - 9 - 34

POWER PLAYS

Pats: 1/4 Raiders: 0/4

GOALTENDING

Pats: Kelton Pyne - 27 saves on 34 shots Raiders: Dimitri Fortin - 26 saves on 29 shots

COMING UP

The Regina Pats home opener is on Friday, September 26, against the Prince Albert Raiders at 7:00 p.m. The Pats will open the season on the road against the Swift Current Broncos on September 19.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.