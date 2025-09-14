Kelowna Fall to Tigers

The Kelowna Rockets dropped a 5-2 decision to the Medicine Hat Tigers on Saturday night at Tahkini Arena in Whitehorse, as the Tigers captured the inaugural Northern Lights Cup.

GAME SUMMARY

Medicine Hat's Noah Davidson opened the scoring less than a minute into the game, but the Rockets responded midway through the period when Kalder Varga scored early on the power play, set up by Levi Benson.

In the second, Kayden Longley put Kelowna ahead 2-1 with a power play marker from the slot on a nice passing play, assisted by Daniel Pekar and Rowan Guest. The Tigers answered quickly as Davidson notched his second of the night on the man advantage to even things at 2-2.

The third period belonged to Medicine Hat. Gavin Kor scored the eventual game-winner on the power play just over four minutes in. The Tigers then sealed the result with a pair of empty-net goals from Misha Volotovskii and Liam Ruck in the final minute.

Netminder Jake Pilon was sharp for Kelowna, making 39 saves on 42 shots and earning the game's second star.

ADDITIONAL STATS Final shots were 44-40 in favour of Medicine Hat

Kelowna went 2/5 on the power play, Medicine Hat went 2/4

UP NEXT The Rockets return home to set the tone for the regular season with their 30th Anniversary Home Opener against the Spokane Chiefs on Friday, September 19 at 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Place. Tickets are available at Select Your Tickets and the Select Your Tickets Box Office.







