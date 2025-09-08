Nine Rockets Attending NHL Training Camps This Week

September 8, 2025

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets are proud to announce that nine current players from the organization are attending National Hockey League training camps this week. The group includes recent draft picks and free-agent invitees, representing a strong showing of Rockets talent at the professional level.

Drafted Rockets

Tij Iginla - Utah Mammoth (Drafted 1st Round, 6th Overall, 2024 NHL Draft)

Carson Wetsch - San Jose Sharks (Drafted 3rd Round, 82nd Overall, 2024 NHL Draft)

Hiroki Gojsic - Nashville Predators (Drafted 3rd Round, 94th Overall, 2024 NHL Draft)

Hayden Paupanekis - Montreal Canadiens (Drafted 3rd Round, 69th Overall, 2025 NHL Draft)

Tomas Poletin - New York Islanders (Drafted 4th Round, 106th Overall, 2025 NHL Draft)

Will Sharpe - Los Angeles Kings (Drafted 7th Round, 216th Overall, 2025 NHL Draft)

Free Agent Invites

Nate Corbet - Los Angeles Kings (Free Agent Invite)

Dawson Gerwing - Los Angeles Kings (Free Agent Invite)

Mazden Leslie - Vegas Golden Knights (Free Agent Invite)

This marks one of the largest groups of Rockets attending NHL camps in recent years, reflecting both the club's player development strength and its history of producing top-tier talent.

