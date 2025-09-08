Trio of Blades off to NHL Rookie Camps

Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Blades goaltender Evan Gardner, along with forwards Hunter Laing and David Lewandowski are off to their respective National Hockey League (NHL) rookie camps this week.

This fall marks the second time Gardner will participate at Columbus Blue Jackets rookie camp since the organization drafted him in the second round (60th overall) at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The third-year Western Hockey League (WHL) netminder recorded a 23-13-5-1 record in 2024-25 with the Blades. Gardner's .911 save percentage (SV%) ranked fifth best in the WHL, while his three shutouts were tied for the fourth most amongst goalies across the league. The 6-foot-1 netminder was named the club's M.V.P. at the end of last season and was a finalist for a second consecutive year for WHL Humanitarian of the Year. Across his two seasons in the WHL, Gardner's posted a 44-18-4-3 record in 74 games with a .917 SV%, 2.46 goals against average (GAA), and seven shutouts. The 2024 East Division finalist for WHL Rookie of the Year was invited by Hockey Canada to the 2025 World Juniors Summer Showcase.

Fellow 2006-born Blade Hunter Laing is also attending his second straight Calgary Flames rookie camp. The towering 6-foot-6 winger was drafted by the Flames in the sixth round (170th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The former Prince George Cougar was acquired by the Blades in January halfway through his sophomore WHL season. Laing helped elevate the Blue and Gold in the division title race upon his arrival, scoring 15 goals and 11 assists for 26 points in 28 games. In 64 games last season combined between both clubs, Laing collected 48 points, his 25 goals the most on the Blades. The Kelowna, BC native has 36 goals and 37 assists for 73 points throughout his 138-game WHL career. Laing also attended his second Flames development camp in July.

Lewandowski is attending his first Edmonton Oilers rookie camp after the NHL's Western Conference Champions drafted him in the fourth round (120th overall) at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old winger logged 52 games in his rookie season with the Blades last year, scoring 15 goals and 24 assists for 39 points and a team-best +21 rating. The Dusseldorf, GER native ranked second in rookie scoring on the team and rose to the occasion in the playoffs with a goal and an assist in four games. Lewandowski represented Germany with success on an international stage. The 6-foot-2 forward earned gold at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship Division 1A, appeared at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and scored two goals in five games with his country at the 2025 World Junior Championship. Lewandowski and Laing will be on opposing sides in the Battle of Alberta as the Flames host the Oilers Sunday, Sept. 14 in their Next Gen Showcase Game.

NHL development camps begin Wednesday, Sept. 10 for physical testing, with on-ice sessions beginning the following day.







