September 8 - Canes Chatter

Published on September 8, 2025

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







PROMOTIONS/EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes return to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena for their ENMAX Pre-Season finale on Saturday when they welcome the Calgary Hitmen at 6:00pm. Tickets can be purchased for $10.00 by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue..ca.

Premium Season Ticket Pick Up: On Tuesday, the Hurricanes will hold their Premium Season Ticket Pick-Up event from 5:00pm until 7:00pm. All 2025-2026 Premium Season Ticket holders have been notified with the details of the event and can reach out to Tamara (403-380-7508) or Dylan (403-380-7509) for more details.

Regular Season Ticket Pick Up: The 'Canes will hold their annual Season Ticket Pick Up on Wednesday between 4:00pm and 7:00pm in the Canadian Western Bank Lounge at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

Entrance will be through the NW Doors of the facility. For more details, contact the Hurricanes Office.

ENMAX Pre-Season:

The 'Canes will conclude their five-game ENMAX Pre-Season schedule this weekend with a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday. Lethbridge will visit the Red Deer Rebels at 7:00pm on Friday at Marchant Crane Centrium before hosting Calgary on Saturday at 6:00pm.

FREE Parking: Fans can take advantage of complimentary parking at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena during the ENMAX Pre-Season schedule, courtesy of the Lethbridge Hurricanes and the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

2025-2026 Season Tickets: Fans can still purchase Season Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season, including the Premium Season Ticket! To secure your season tickets visit the VisitLethbridge.com Arena, call 403-329- SEAT (7328) or online by visiting: https://bit.ly/45Oms6c.

CHL-USA Top Prospects Challenge: The Lethbridge Hurricanes in partnership with the WHL and CHL will host the 2025 CHL-USA Top Prospects Challenge on Wednesday, November 26th at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

Season Ticket holders for the 2025-2026 Hurricanes season will receive a complimentary ticket to the game (restrictions apply). Individual game tickets for the event will go on sale in late September - details to come.

Contact the Lethbridge Hurricanes Office for more information.

Socktember Drive:

The Lethbridge Hurricanes will be collecting new socks in support of Onside Restoration's Socktember sock drive. Socks collected will benefit Streets Alive. Fans are encouraged to bring a new pair of socks to donate at any of the Hurricanes pre-season games.

40 th Annual General Meeting: The Hurricanes will hold their 40th Annual General Meeting on Monday, September 15th at 7:00pm in the Canadian Western Bank Lounge at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Doors will open at 6:00pm for registration. Entrance will be at the NW doors.

Individual Game Tickets: Single game tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season will go on sale on Friday, September 12th while Flex Packs for the new season will go on sale on September 9th and can be redeemed starting September 12th. Go to www.visitlethbridgearena.ca to secure your 5, 10- or 18-game Flex Packs and single game tickets!

Dairy Queen Home Opener: Lethbridge will open the 2025-2026 regular season on Friday, September 19th at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena when they welcome the Calgary Hitmen at 7:00pm in the Dairy Queen Home Opener. The night will also include the United Way home opener tailgate party from 5:00pm until 7:00pm, in partnership with Browns Socialhouse, VisitLethbridge.com Arena and 106.7 ROCK.

Canadian Tire 7th Player: Submit your minor hockey player (aged 6-12) to be the Lethbridge Hurricanes Canadian Tire 7th Player this season. Enter today by visiting either Canadian Tire location in Lethbridge.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Tuesday, September 2nd - 7-4 Loss vs. Medicine Hat Tigers: The Hurricanes opened their 2025 ENMAX Pre- Season schedule on Tuesday with a 7-4 loss to the Medicine Hat Tigers at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Jake Evans, Wesley Lizotte, Cohen Pentney and Enzo DiDomenicantonio scored in the defeat while Leif Oaten made 28-saves.

Wednesday, September 3 rd - 6-2 Loss vs. Calgary Hitmen: Lethbridge fell to 0-2-0-0 in the ENMAX Pre- Season on Wednesday with a 6-2 defeat to the Calgary Hitmen at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Kade Duell and Kai Anderson each had a goal and an assist in the loss. Brody Rotar made 26-saves in his first start of the exhibition season.

Saturday, September 6 th - 4-2 Loss at Medicine Hat Tigers: The'Canes dropped a 4-2 decision at Co-op Place on Saturday to the Medicine Hat Tigers. Kade Duell and Enzo DiDomenicantonio scored power play goals in the loss; Koen Cleaver made 25-saves in his first start of the ENMAX Pre-Season. Lethbridge fell to 0-3-0-0 on the exhibition season with the defeat.

ON THE DOCKET

Friday, September 12 th - PRE-SEASON - at Red Deer Rebels (7:00pm): The Hurricanes will visit the Red Deer Rebels at Marchant Crane Centrium at 7:00pm in their final road game of the2025 ENMAX Pre-Season schedule. Lethbridge enters 0-3-0-0 in the pre-season while Red Deer has posted an 0-2-0-0 record after a pair of losses to Calgary.

Saturday, September 13 th - PRE-SEASON - vs. Calgary Hitmen (6:00pm): Lethbridge will conclude their 2025 ENMAX Pre-Season schedule on Saturday as they welcome the Calgary Hitmen at 6:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. The'Canes are 0-1-0-0 against the Hitmen during the pre-season after suffering a 6-2 loss to Calgary on September 3rd.







