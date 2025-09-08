Oil Kings Re-Assign Three Players
Published on September 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have re-assigned three players to their respective U18 clubs.
2010-born D Holden Wouters to St. George's School U18 Prep (CSSHL)
2010-born D Chris Kokkoris to Yale Hockey Academy U18 Prep (CSSHL)
2010-born F Cole Landreville to Pilot Mound Academy U18 Prep (CSSHL)
Wouters, the second-overall selection in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, played in both pre-season games in Hinton and earned one assist.
Kokkoris, the eighth-overall selection in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, had one goal and one assist across his two pre-season contests in Hinton.
Landreville, drafted in the second round, 25th overall in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, scored one goal, playing in both pre-season games in Hinton.
The Oil Kings pre-season roster now sits at 18 forwards, 10 defencemen, and three goalies.
Edmonton has two pre-season games remaining this coming weekend on Friday in Carstairs, Alta., against Calgary, and then on Sunday in Westlock against the Red Deer Rebels.
