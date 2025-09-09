Cougars Reassign Six Players
Published on September 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars have reassigned six players following their first two preseason games in Hinton, AB against the Edmonton Oil Kings.
The team returned one forward and five defencemen to their respective teams. The roster has now been reduced to 30 players.
The players being reassigned are:
Defenceman:
- Cooper Bratton
- Tatum Fouquette
- Cade Kozak
- Ryan Pedersen
- Ryan Richter
Forwards:
- Ollie Reid
The Cougars conclude their pre-season schedule this weekend when they visit the Kamloops Blazers on Friday, September 12th at 7:00 pm and Saturday, September 13th against the Blazers at the West Fraser Centre in Quesnel at 5:00 pm.
