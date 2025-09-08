Rockets Reassign Colton Lien

Published on September 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets have reassigned 2009-forward Colton Lien, the team announced Monday following the Rockets preseason home & home against the Kamloops Blazers. Lien suited up for the Rockets in both preseason games against the Blazers but did not find his name on the scoresheet. Lien will return to Okanagan HA Colorado 16U AAA for another year of development.

Following this reassignment, eighteen forwards, eleven defensemen, and three goaltenders remain on the preseason roster, with the Rockets set to head on their Yukon Showcase this weekend against the 2024 WHL Champion - Medicine Hat Tigers.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 8, 2025

