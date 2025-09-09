Evan Enck Signs WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with Silvertips

Published on September 8, 2025

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have signed goaltender Evan Enck to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"I'm super excited to be a part of this awesome organization and city," commented Enck. "The fans and the atmosphere here are always awesome. I'm looking forward to playing in Everett and getting to work with my teammates."

Enck, an '09-born Costa Mesa, CA native, backstopped the Anaheim Jr. Ducks 15U AAA last season with a 29-4-1 record, a .935 save percentage and 1.44 goals-against average. He carried a .939 save percentage and 2.00 goals-against average at the USA Hockey 15U National tournament.

Originally selected 19th-overall in the 2024 U.S. Prospects Draft, Enck posted a 27-6-0 record with a 1.65 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage in 2023-24 with the Jr. Ducks 14U squad, logging seven shutouts and helping the Ducks to a USA Hockey Pacific District title and a berth in the USA Hockey National Championship.

"We felt it was important to get Evan into our goaltending pipeline after what we saw at training camp," noted general manager Mike Fraser. "Evan continues to develop well and we're excited to see him between the pipes in a Silvertips jersey soon."

"Watching the progress of Evan's game from last year's camp to now," said director of scouting Brooks Christensen, "we've been impressed in his continuous development while adding size and strength."

Enck is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.







