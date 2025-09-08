Broncos Sign 2007 Defenceman Brennen Hocher

Published on September 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are pleased to announce the signing of 2007-born defenceman Brennen Hocher, adding a strong addition to the team's blueline for the upcoming season.

A Calgary, Alberta product, Hocher was selected by the Broncos in the 9th round (184th overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. The 6'2", left-shot defenceman has spent the past three seasons developing with the Okotoks Oilers, competing in both the AJHL and BCHL. During his time with the Oilers, Hocher appeared in over 75 games, becoming a steady and reliable presence on the backend.

"Brennen is a great kid and teammate," said Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie. "He skates extremely well and will be someone that gets comfortable quick inside some structure. We are excited to have Brennen here with our group."

Hocher is also committed to the University of Nebraska Omaha (NCAA Division I), further reflecting his strong development path both on and off the ice.

The Broncos are excited to welcome Brennen and his family to Swift Current and look forward to his impact on the team this season.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.