Blazers Sign 2006-Born Forward Josh Evaschesen

Published on September 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have signed 2006-born forward Josh Evaschesen to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Evaschesen was listed by the Blazers in May 2025.

Evaschesen is from Medicine Hat, AB and stands at 6'2" and 195lbs. He played the 2024-2025 season with the Trail Smoke Eaters in the BCHL and had five goals, 10 assists and 15 points in 34 games.

"We would like to welcome Josh and his family to the Kamloops Blazers Hockey Club," commented General Manager / Head Coach, Shaun Clouston. "Josh has earned a spot in Kamloops with his play and we are excited to be a part of his development."

The WHL Preseason continues this weekend as the Blazers host the Prince George Cougars on Friday, September 12th and will be in Quesnel to face the Cougars on Saturday, September 13th.







