Vees End Preseason with Another Win

Published on September 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees picked up their second win in about 15 hours as they took down the Seattle Thunderbirds by a 4-3 score to wrap up the preseason.

Now that the preseason is all said and done, the Vees will look ahead to their first ever WHL regular season game Friday Sept. 19 in Victoria against the Royals.

After a slow first period that saw both goaltenders hold the game at 0-0, the Vees took the lead in the second at the 9:57 mark when Diego Johnson picked up his first of exhibition play on an assist from Callum Stone.

Penticton doubled their lead to 2-0 about seven minutes later when Matteo Danis found the back of the net. The Thunderbirds eventually solved AJ Reyelts with 1:15 remaining in the frame making the score 2-1 after 40.

It didn't take long for the Vees to extend their lead as Ryden Evers scored his third, on the powerplay, and fourth of the preseason under two minutes into the period to make the score 4-1.

The Thunderbirds wouldn't go away however. They beat Reyelts with two goals just over two minutes apart to make the score 4-3 but that is as close as the Thunderbirds would get.

Easton Laplante chipped in two assists in the victory. Of note, the Vees went 7/7 on the penalty kill in their final two preseason games.

The Vees finish up the preseason with a 3-2-0 record.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 27

Thunderbirds- 25

Scoring:

Vees- Ryden Evers (2), Diego Johnson, Matteo Danis,

Thunderbirds- Brendan Rudolph, Van Huebner, Matthew Hilderman

Power Plays:

Vees- 1/4

Thunderbirds- 0/3

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts 22/25

Thunderbirds- Marek Sklenicka 23/27

Up Next: The Vees enter the regular season Sept. 19 in Victoria against the Royals.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.