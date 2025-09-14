Warriors Close Out Preseason With Win Over Saskatoon

Published on September 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MARTENSVILLE, Sask. - The Warriors closed out the preseason with a tight win over the Saskatoon Blades on Saturday.

The Warriors and Blades were scoreless through the first period of play. Saskatoon had one opportunity on the man advantage in the period after Aiden Ziprick was called for hooking, but the Warriors were able to successfully kill the penalty.

Saskatoon opened the scoring early in the second period with a goal from Ben Bowtell. Steven Steranka was able to respond, bringing the Warriors back even. Kazden Mathies gave Saskatoon the advantage back less than a minute later.

The Warriors got their first chance at a power play after Jack Lavallee was assessed a minor penalty for holding. Less than ten seconds into the penalty, Pavel McKenzie sent home a power play goal.

Just over the halfway mark, the Warriors swapped goaltenders. Matthew Hutchison finished the night with 21 saves on 23 shots and a .913 save percentage.

The Warriors had one more chance at a power play after Lavallee was given another holding penalty with just under six minutes to play.

In the third period, the Blades and Warriors were assessed off-setting minor penalties just after the three-minute mark. Gavin Clark of the Blades was called for hooking, and Aiden Ziprick was called for embellishment. Connor Schmidt gave the Warriors their first lead of the game with under nine minutes to play. Tyler Parr responded quickly to bring the score back even.

The Warriors saw their third power play opportunity of the night when Brant Caswell was called for hooking. They were unsuccessful on the man advantage and the score remained tied.

With under three minutes remaining, Owen Berge tallied his first goal of the preseason to give the Warriors the lead again.

Kyle Jones added 15 saves on 16 shots for a save percentage of .937%. The Warriors went 1 for 3 on the power play and 1 for 1 on the penalty kill.

The Warriors are on the road on Friday in Brandon before the Mad Greek Home Opener on September 20. The excitement starts at 3:30 with a tailgate including beer gardens, food trucks, and music from Ray Rawlyk. Doors open at 5 with puck drop set for 6:00. Tickets can be purchased here.







