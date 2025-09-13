Warriors Mourn Passing of Founding Booster Club Member

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are saddened to learn of the passing of Booster Club member, Ken Tressel.

Ken was a founding member of the Moose Jaw Warriors Booster Club and a season ticket holder for 40 years.

Ken's late wife, Iris, was also a founding member of the Booster Club who passed away in 2023.

Ken and Iris assisted in the organization of bus trips and, in later years, sold Nevadas at Warriors games.

Ken was 94.







