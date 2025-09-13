Rockets Doubled-up by Tigers, 8-4
Published on September 12, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
The Kelowna Rockets opened the Yukon Showcase on Friday night at Tahkini Arena, falling 8-4 to the Medicine Hat Tigers in front of a sold-out Whitehorse crowd.
GAME SUMMARY
The teams traded chances in an entertaining first period. After the Tigers struck twice early, the Rockets responded with goals from Kanjyu Gojsic and Owen Folstrom less than a minute apart to tie the game 2-2. Medicine Hat regained the lead late in the frame and carried momentum into the second.
Kelowna rookie import Daniel Pekar scored his first goal in a Rockets jersey midway through the second to pull the game within one, but the Tigers answered with four straight tallies to build a commanding lead. In the third, Eli Barrett added a late marker for Kelowna to round out the scoring.
ADDITIONAL STATS
Final shots were 35-31 in favour of Medicine Hat
Kelowna went 0-for-5 on the power play while Medicine Hat finished 1-for-7.
UP NEXT
The Rockets will wrap up the Yukon Showcase with a rematch against the Tigers tomorrow Saturday, September 13 at 7:00 p.m. local time in Whitehorse. The game with be streamed for free on Victory Plus!
Western Hockey League Stories from September 12, 2025
- Tigers Beat Rockets, 8-4,in Game 1 of the WHL Yukon Showcase - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Warriors Can't Complete Third Period Comeback - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Rockets Doubled-up by Tigers, 8-4 - Kelowna Rockets
- Vees Cruise To Victory Against Winterhawks - Penticton Vees
- Back-and-Forth Battle Ends in OT Loss for Broncos - Swift Current Broncos
- Cougars Fall Short in Kamloops Pre-Season Matchup - Prince George Cougars
- Vieillard Secures 29-Save Shutout in Chiefs' Fourth Pre-Season Win - Spokane Chiefs
- Gavin the OT Hero as Wheat Kings' Offense Outshines Broncos - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Vieillard Secures 29-Save Shutout in Chiefs' Fourth Pre-Season Win - Spokane Chiefs
- Portland Winterhawks Announce Partnership with Dave's Killer Bread - Portland Winterhawks
- Vees Announce WHL Launch Party - Penticton Vees
- Giants Announce Promo Schedule for 25th Anniversary Season - Vancouver Giants
- Ashe Brings Grit, Offence and Boatload of Experience to Prince George Cougars - Prince George Cougars
- Game Preview: WHL Yukon Showcase Game 1 at Kelowna Rockets - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Oil Kings Expand Family Food Options for Home Games - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Oil Kings Launch Season with Swiftie Opening Night, Introduce Club's Best-Ever Family Promotional Schedule - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Cougars Battle Blazers in Final Weekend of Pre-Season - Prince George Cougars
- Raiders Down Pats 6-2 in Yorkton - Regina Pats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.