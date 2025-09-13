Rockets Doubled-up by Tigers, 8-4

Published on September 12, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







The Kelowna Rockets opened the Yukon Showcase on Friday night at Tahkini Arena, falling 8-4 to the Medicine Hat Tigers in front of a sold-out Whitehorse crowd.

GAME SUMMARY

The teams traded chances in an entertaining first period. After the Tigers struck twice early, the Rockets responded with goals from Kanjyu Gojsic and Owen Folstrom less than a minute apart to tie the game 2-2. Medicine Hat regained the lead late in the frame and carried momentum into the second.

Kelowna rookie import Daniel Pekar scored his first goal in a Rockets jersey midway through the second to pull the game within one, but the Tigers answered with four straight tallies to build a commanding lead. In the third, Eli Barrett added a late marker for Kelowna to round out the scoring.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Final shots were 35-31 in favour of Medicine Hat

Kelowna went 0-for-5 on the power play while Medicine Hat finished 1-for-7.

UP NEXT

The Rockets will wrap up the Yukon Showcase with a rematch against the Tigers tomorrow Saturday, September 13 at 7:00 p.m. local time in Whitehorse. The game with be streamed for free on Victory Plus!







