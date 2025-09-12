Oil Kings Launch Season with Swiftie Opening Night, Introduce Club's Best-Ever Family Promotional Schedule

The Edmonton Oil Kings today announced their promotional schedule for the 2025-26 season, highlighted by Swiftie Opening Night.

The Club's Home Opener on Saturday, September 20 at 4:00 PM vs Red Deer will feature a 45-minute post-game performance by Taylor Swift tribute artist Carla Sacco. Carla has performed as Swift internationally and will be making her first appearance in Edmonton.

Opening Night will also feature Swiftie staples, including bracelet making and trading tables, selfie and colouring stations for fans of all ages.

The Oil Kings also announced an expanded game promotional schedule that will feature at least one major promotion every home weekend during the season.

This year's additions to the Oil Kings promo schedule are:

Scooby Doo Family Day - Oil Kings players will wear special Scooby Doo jerseys

Louie's Birthday - The first 2,000 kids will receive a life-size Louie Growth Chart

Hot Wheels Night -The first 1,000 kids will receive an Oil Kings inspired Hot Wheels car

Crazy Hair Day - From the classroom to the hockey rink, kids are encouraged to show up with their craziest hair style

Family Photo With Santa Day - All families at the game can take their holiday photo with Santa for a donation of any amount to Santas Anonymous

Back by popular demand in 2025-26 are:

Teddy Bear Toss - Nothing more to say; let the teddy bears fly when we score our first goal. It's the BIGGEST game of the season

Kids New Year's Day Fireworks Frenzy - A live indoor fireworks show after the game

Star Wars Night - Star Wars characters will roam the concourse, while the Oil Kings will wear special Star Wars jerseys

Crocs Jibbitz Night - The first 1,000 kids will receive a limited-edition Oil Kings charm for their Crocs

Wrestling Day - Live professional wrestling pre-game and during intermissions

Princess Night - Princesses will be featured on the concourse, and the first 1,000 princesses in attendance will receive an Oil Kings tiara

Ghostbusters Day - Ghostbusters characters will be available for selfies and all kids will receive an Oil Kings Ghostbuster poster

Kids Takeover Day - The youngest Oil Kings fans will take over the game day duties of the Club's in-game host, PA announcer, DJ, Social Media Manager and more

Dinosaur Day - Inflatable dinosaurs will roam the concourse in search of kids selfies

Every weekend and holiday game will feature Louie's Throne Selfie Station, Oil Kings Paper Crowns for kids and of course the confetti welcome when the Oil Kings open their doors.

Every Sunday will again be a Family Fun Sunday featuring bouncy castles, face painters, balloon artists and a post-game autograph session with the Oil Kings players.

New this season, every Tuesday will be Taco Tuesday with $2 tacos available all game.

Every Wednesday will again be Weiner Wednesday with hot dogs available for $2 for the entire game.

The Oil Kings continue to be the first choice for family fun with great seats starting at just $20, and available at OilKings.ca.

