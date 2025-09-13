Portland Winterhawks Announce Partnership with Dave's Killer Bread

Published on September 12, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce today a new partnership with Dave's Killer Bread, a Portland-based leader in wholesome, organic baked goods.

This partnership brings fans exciting in-game experiences, community activations, and special giveaways throughout the season as part of the brand's "Toasting to 20 Years" anniversary celebration.

Back in 2005, Dave Dahl brought the first loaves of his ambitious and nutritious "killer bread" to the Portland Farmer's Market. Today, Dave's Killer Bread is America's #1 organic lifestyle brand, and its local roots make it a natural partner for the Winterhawks. Dave's Killer Bread fans, affectionately known as "BreadHeads," have helped make this success possible, and the Winterhawks are excited to celebrate alongside them this season.

Fans can look forward to a special Game Night Takeover on Sunday, December 28, featuring themed concourse activations, interactive fan experiences, and 1,000 tickets distributed to thank Portlanders for their support. The theme and additional details for this event will be announced at a later date.

Join us on Tuesday, September 23, outside Fred Meyer in Beaverton for our Dave's Killer Bread partnership kickoff event from 4-5 p.m. Meet Winterhawks players, snag autographs, grab tickets, and join in giveaways as we celebrate the start of this season-long partnership!

Store Location: 11425 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Beaverton, OR 97005

"We're thrilled to partner with the Winterhawks this season," said Cristina Watson, senior director of brand management for Dave's Killer Bread. "This partnership allows us to celebrate Portland, engage with fans, and bring our brand's passion for wholesome, community-driven products to the ice."

We are excited to announce our partnership with Dave's Killer Bread," said Jeff McGillis, Winterhawks Chief Operating Officer. "As we Commemorate 50 Years of Hawkey and they celebrate their 20th Anniversary, there is a great connection that mutually benefits our two brands as well as provides our fans with America's #1 Organic Bread."







Western Hockey League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.